BGMI players, Krafton has a message for you and it's good news

BGMI, short for Battlegrounds Mobile India, had a difficult last week in what could easily be a deja vu for the company. The Indian government banned the popular battle royale game two years after PUBG Mobile, the game on which BGMI is based. Krafton, which owns the PUBG IP, addressed the sudden ban and said it was enquiring about the matter. The company now has some clarity and shared a message for BGMI players. Also Read - BGMI ban: Here is the list of apps India has banned before Battlegrounds Mobile

In a lengthy note, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Soh has assured BGMI players that the company is working towards the ban lift. He also emphasised how Krafton is committed to the Indian market. Last month, BGMI celebrated one million users coinciding with the game’s first anniversary. For Krafton, this is not the first time to be seeing a ban. In 2020, India banned PUBG Mobile. But Krafton managed to convince the government and relaunched the game as BGMI. Also Read - BGMI ban confirmed: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

This time, too, BGMI players are hoping Krafton will resolve the issue and get the ban lifted. Here is the full message from Soh for BGMI players: Also Read - BGMI banned? Krafton responds to removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from Play Store, App Store

Dear Patron of BGMI, We are committed to the Indian market and are positive about the opportunities in the country. At KRAFTON, Inc. the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to us. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India including data protection laws and regulations and will continue abiding by them. We thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in our journey up till here and hope to continue our association in the future as well. There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country’s most loved game- BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues. We kindly request you to wait to hear from us. We will keep you informed about further updates. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and collectively fostering the gaming ecosystem in India.

In his message, Soh has not disclosed the reason behind the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, but the fact that the company is working towards resolving the issues should give some hope to players.