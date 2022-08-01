comscore BGMI ban leads to delay of big eSports tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Bgmi Ban Leads To Delay Of Big Esports Tournament With Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool
News

BGMI ban leads to delay of big eSports tournament

Gaming

BGMI is still available to play on devices that have the game downloaded on their phones and tablets

BGMI-ban

BGMI ban has shocked the gaming community in India, mainly due to its heavy use for eSports competitions. One such competition that was lined up for the first week of August has been postponed almost indefinitely, in view of the BGMI ban in the country. Krafton, the creator of the BGMI faces a ban in the form of delisting from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The BGMI game ban comes at a time when a series of eSports events were scheduled. Also Read - EV battery pack shipments to reach 30 million in five years: Report

The Esports Premier League (ESPL) Season 2 was scheduled on the BGMI platform from August 1 to August 5. Now the organizers have put the event on hold in view of the BGMI ban. The eSports title was being organized with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. Also Read - Reliance JioFi new offer: How to get Rs 1,500 cashback

“As we understand, the entities concerned will evaluate/pursue the matter in accordance with the directions issued by the government of India,” ESPL said in a statement. Also Read - 5G Auction: Jio buys spectrum worth Rs 88,078, Airtel spends Rs 43,084

“We are, therefore, constrained to put the ESPL Season 2, on hold, in light of the government’s directions and the prevailing circumstances,” the company said.

Another gaming tournament on BGMI called Rooter commenced prior to the ban and will continue till August 3. The platform hosted a BGMI invitational esports tournament with a prize pool of Rs 15 lakh. The event was to be held from July 25-August 3 and those who downloaded the BGMI game before the ban could still play it. Thirty-two Indian teams, including 24 invited teams and eight underdog teams were to face off in the 10-day tournament.

The game is still available to play on devices that have the game downloaded on their phones and tablets. BGMI had also provided users with a side-load option. The APK was listed on the company’s official website.

Reports suggested that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the IT Ministry (MeitY) took the action to ban BGMI due to a “China connection” where the BGMI was allegedly “communicating to servers in China”.

The Indian government had ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The game developer Krafton said last month that BGMI had surpassed 100 million registered users in India. The game had also completed its first year since launch in early July with a series of events lined up.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 9:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioFi new offer: How to get Rs 1,500 cashback
Deals
Reliance JioFi new offer: How to get Rs 1,500 cashback
Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Features

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Realme Pad X Review: Your OTT companion with a few compromises

Reviews

Realme Pad X Review: Your OTT companion with a few compromises

Reliance Jio 5G roll out in India: Company leads auction with Rs 88,078 crore bid

Telecom

Reliance Jio 5G roll out in India: Company leads auction with Rs 88,078 crore bid

TikTok Music may be ByteDance's weapon to take on Spotify, Apple Music

Apps

TikTok Music may be ByteDance's weapon to take on Spotify, Apple Music

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGMI ban leads to delay of big eSports tournament

EV battery pack shipments to reach 30 million in 5 years

Reliance Jio 5G roll out in India: Company leads auction with Rs 88,078 crore bid

WhatsApp new features for amazing texting experience

TikTok Music may be ByteDance's weapon to take on Spotify, Apple Music

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999