Bgmi Ban Players Unable To Buy Royale Pass Despite Having Resources

BGMI Ban took gamers in India by surprise. The Indian govt decided to ban the game just one year after it was launched on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Despite the ban, the game is still playable for both Android and iOS users. However, only those who had the game downloaded on their phone, are still able to play it.

BGMI players are not able to buy the new Royale Pass after the BGMI ban came into effect. The new Royale Pass was introduced last week but Indian players are just not able to buy it. Even players with enough UC in their profile are not able to get the Royale Pass. Some players told BGR.in that the game no longer shows the Indian prices of the UC packs. They also claimed that some of the lobby of the Royale Pass went black with no background. So far, there hasn't been an official communication from Krafton about the new Royale Pass. The company has also stopped updating its social media handles after the ban came into effect.

In the month of July, the government ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The game developer Krafton had announced recently that BGMI surpassed 100 million registered users in India.

The BGMI ban also led to top e-sports events being postponed. The Esports Premier League (ESPL) Season 2 was postponed owing to the ban. It has a prize pool of Rs 1 crore.

So far, the government has not decided to relaunch the game in India. However, unlike the PUBG Mobile ban, BGMI players are still able to play the game. This could be a major hint towards the game’s relaunch on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Over time, the game might need an update but Krafton won’t be able to do so without re-listing the game on the Play Store and App Store.