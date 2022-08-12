BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

Krafton has reportedly said it is working with the Indian government towards a possible lift from the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, otherwise known as BGMI. Krafton’s chief financial officer, Bae Dong-geun said the company understands the Indian government’s concerns and respects the decision to block BGMI in the country. Also Read - BGMI ban: Gaming companies urge Modi for 'uniform and fair treatment'

"We have been directly running the service based on stringent data security standards and monitoring," Dong-geun said at the company's quarterly earnings call (via The Economic Times). "We will closely cooperate with the authorities to find ways for the users in India to keep enjoying BGMI."

BGMI ban to lift?

India banned Battlegrounds Mobile India last month, citing concerns over national security and allegations that the game was transferring user data from India to China. It used Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 to impose the ban on BGMI. Google and Apple have already delisted the game from their respective app marketplaces. That means no new downloads, but the order did not disappoint existing players until a few users later flagged login and server issues in BGMI.

Addressing the ban, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Soh wrote a lengthy note to BGMI players and said that the company was "working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues." He added, "We kindly request you to wait to hear from us. We will keep you informed about further updates. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and collectively fostering the gaming ecosystem in India." The BGMI community also criticised the ban, saying there are no ground rules for the ban and that the government should work towards formulating them.

Dong-geun highlighted the expansion in BGMI’s user base since the game’s launch last year. He said, “In the second quarter, we broadened the user base through own and offline collaborations in the local market…” Earlier this year, Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India had crossed 100 million registered user base. BGMI is a slightly censored version of PUBG Mobile, which the government banned back in 2020 citing the same national security concerns.