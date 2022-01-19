comscore BGMI bans around 50,000 players for cheating, reveals names
Battlegrounds Mobile India bans almost 50,000 cheaters, reveals names

BGMI recently launched a new update for its gamers which introduced a host of new features. The 1.8.0 January update introduces new ranked and unranked match segregation

Battlegrounds Mobile India has released a new statement announcing that it has removed around 50,000 players from its game. These players who were found to be cheating were removed in just 6 days’ time. The bans were not just temporary, the developers have announced that these accounts have been removed permanently. Also Read - New BGMI update 1.8.0 creating issues for players: Check details

According to the latest statement released by BGMI, 48,847 accounts were permanently banned from January 10 to January 16. The developers also went on to list the name of all the cheaters on its website. This is done to name and shame the cheaters who mostly spoil the experience of legit gamers. The list of cheaters can be found here. Also Read - Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

In the statement, BGMI said, “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment.” Also Read - Krafton resolves Battlegrounds Mobile India's ‘login failed’ error: How to fix it

BGMI recently launched a new update for its gamers which introduced a host of new features. The 1.8.0 January update introduces new ranked and unranked match segregation, a new Livik Aftermath map, changes to weapons and much more. The new update also introduced a new metric to discourage cheaters.

New Anti-cheating measures

After the update, there is a penalty on ‘merit’ score of a player. The points are reduced for malicious behaviours such as team finish or offensive chat. Deducted merit level can be restored based on the gameplay time and contribution during the game, and rewards will be provided to players maintaining a high merit level. Additionally, the receipt and result of reporting cheaters have been improved to deliver more details to the players.

New Ranking Segregation

After the January Update, ranked matching and normal matching are separated. If you drop into ranked matchmaking, the season tier point is reflected as before, and if you play in normal matchmaking, season tier point is not affected.

Livik: Aftermath Map

In the new Livik: Aftermath map, a volcanic eruption has resulted in the melting of all the snow. Players will now experience dust bowls, hostile terrain and the similar settings. In the post-apocalyptic setting, even the buildings have collapsed. Livik Aftermath can be played only in the normal matching. However, that does not affect your season tier points.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 8:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2022 9:14 PM IST

