Bgmi Completes One Year In India Big Update Coming Soon Check Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) successfully completed one year of its launch on 2nd July and crossed over 100 million registered users within a year. It is one of the most played mobile games in India despite having numerous competitors. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 100 million registered users on Android, iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is the Indian Version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile). It was released on 2nd July 2021 for Android and 18th August 2021 for iOS devices. BGMI is a player-versus-player shooting game, in which 100 players compete with each other, and the last individual or team left alive wins. Players can play the match individually or with a team (maximum 4 players). Also Read - Subway Surfers to Apex Legends Mobile: Top 5 most downloaded mobile games worldwide

Why did BGMI replace PUBG Mobile?

BGMI was launched in India because PUBG Mobile was one of the Chinese apps banned by India in June 2020. Krafton, creator of PUBG Mobile had major tie-ups with Tencent, a Chinese technology company. The Chinese brand was responsible for the distribution of PUBG Mobile across the world. But after the ban, Krafton ended ties with China’s Tencent Games for India franchise and launched BGMI in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

How is BGMI different from PUBG Mobile?

In essence, BGMI is very similar to PUBG Mobile but it has some changes in the gameplay to make it seem less violent. In the game, the red colour has been replaced by green and yellow while shooting. Another difference is that before the match starts in BGMI, you will get a warning message reminding you that you have entered a virtual world and this is not real.

In order to address some concerns regarding addiction of the game. BGMI has introduced timers that give you timely reminders to take a break. Furthermore, to reduce the element of violence, the word ‘kill’ has been replaced with the word ‘finish’ in BGMI for maintaining the language.

In terms of features, in the past year, the game has introduced new vehicles such as the McLaren, UTV, and Lamborghini. You can also see new guns in BGMI like M3E1-A, asm abakan, RPG and M1014.

BGMI 2.1 Update

BGMI 2.1 version is the fourth major update of the year for the game, which might release on July 15. This update will have First Anniversary Event, Ancient Temple Mode 2.0, new Firearms, Mini Maps changes, secret Cave in Livik, remodeled Cheer Park with a new Gaming Center and Shopping Center, a new Shotgun attachment- quick loader, throwable blue zone grenade, tactical backpack, revamped control buttons and UI, new health utilities, and major bug fix. No doubt, regular players of the battle royale game will be excited about the new update.