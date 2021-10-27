comscore BGMI Diwali offers: How to get UC voucher, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, other rewards
BGMI Diwali offers: How to get Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, other rewards for free

BGMI Diwali event commenced on October 26 and will continue till November 4. Here's how to get UC vouchers, new helmets, character outfits, other Diwali rewards for free.

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI is celebrating Diwali season with Krafton announcing festive offers for players in the region. The developer is providing offers on in-game credits-UC and other rewards. Players can get extra UC on purchasing in-game currency and grab new outfits, emotes, etc. Also Read - PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

BGMI Diwali event commenced on October 26 and will continue till November 4. The Diwali offers for the freemium BR title were announced by Krafton on the official social media handle. Here’s how to get UC vouchers, new helmets, character outfits, other Diwali rewards for free. Also Read - How to get cheap UC in BGMI in October 2021: Follow these steps

BGMI Diwali offers: How to get UC voucher, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, other rewards for free

As mentioned, UC vouchers and other rewards have been offered by Krafton as part of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Diwali celebrations. Players will get extra UC on the purchase of in-game credit bundles. Here’s the price list of the UC packs. Also Read - PUBG New State releasing globally including India post Diwali? Check launch date

For Android-

60 UC – Rs 75
300 UC + 25 UC bonus – Rs 380
600 UC + 60 UC bonus – Rs 750
1500 UC + 300 UC bonus – Rs 1,900
3000 UC + 850 UC bonus – Rs 3,800
6000 UC + 2100 UC bonus – Rs 7,500

For iOS-

60 UC – Rs 89
300 UC + 25 UC bonus – Rs 449
600 UC + 60 UC bonus – Rs 899
1500 UC + 300 UC bonus – Rs 2,099
3000 UC + 850 UC bonus – Rs 4,199
6000 UC + 2100 UC bonus – Rs 8,500

How to get UC vouchers-

Step 1- Launch the game, tap on Events, and head to the Recommended section.

Step 2- Then select the Happy Diwali 2021 – Offer 2 Event.

Step 3- Collect the UC voucher.

Krafton is also offering lucky spin rewards for players by virtue of which they can the following in-game items-

Nether Aristo set

Pumpkin Cavalier set

Pumpkin Cavalier cover

Mecha Reaper set

Bonds of Blood set

Mecha Bruiser set

These additional benefits will be available for a limited time period. The developer has provided some discounts on Lucky Spin draws that include 10 UC instead of 80 UC on the first draw of the day 540 UC instead of 800 UC on Draw 10. One can also use Lucky coins from Lucky Spins to redeem the cosmetics. The new items and Lucky Spin can be accessed via BGMI’s in-game store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 27, 2021 9:11 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 27, 2021 9:12 AM IST

