Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI is currently available for Android users only in the country. To download the mobile game, players will need to head over to the Google Play Store and install the game in their devices. However, before you download BGMI on your Android phone, ensure that the device meets all system requirements. iOS users have been waiting to play BGMI all this while and looks like the wait will be over soon. Almost. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch date leaks: Know when you could play BGMI on iPhone

After a long wait, Battlegrounds Mobile India is releasing for iOS users much sooner than one can even expect. Krafton has already announced the coming of BGMI iOS version. While the game developer is yet to reveal the launch date of BGMI iOS version, rumours and leaks circulating of the internet hint an August-end launch. Also Read - BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Ahead of the release, here are 5 things we know about the BGMI iOS version so far…and no, the official launch date is not one of them. Also Read - How to download Facebook videos for free on Android, iOS, and Windows

BGMI iOS version release date and more

-Krafton is yet to officially reveal the launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version. However, rumours and leaks suggest that the newer version can release later this month on August 20. Since the game developer is yet to confirm the launch date, we suggest you take these unverified reports with a pinch of salt.

-Just like the BGMI Android release, Krafton is expected to first release the beta version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version then followed by the stable release in the weeks to come. For Android, Krafton tested the game in beta for nearly a month and then released for everyone on the Google Play store. The same could be the case for the iOS version as well.

-Meanwhile, Krafton is constantly teasing the coming of iOS version of BGMI on its social media handles including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram as well as on YouTube. This hints at the imminent launch of the newer version. Considering this, it is safe to assume that the BGMI iOS official launch date could be out soon.

-With the release of the iOS version of the game, BGMI targets millions of more active players to add up to the community. As per Google Play store downloads numbers, BGMI battle royale game has been installed by over 10 million Android users in the country. Notably, BGMI is available only in India. The game is specifically designed and developed for the Indian market.

-It is reported that BGMI iOS version will be available for both iPhone as well as iPad users in the country. The game developer is yet to reveal specific details about the upcoming BGMI iOS version. So, we must wait for Krafton to reveal official details about the newer version of the game before assuming anything.