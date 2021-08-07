BGMI iOS release date– Krafton the developer behind the new Battlegrounds Mobile India title has finally confirmed the iOS version released on Saturday. The revamped PUBG Mobile version is currently available only on the Android platform. Also Read - BGMI Lite FAQ: When will it launch, fake APK links, and everything else we know

While the developer dropped a cryptic hint two days back, it has now made the official announcement of the BGMI iOS release. Krafton took to the official Instagram handle (like before) to reveal the news.

BGMI iOS release officially confirmed by Krafton

Krafton shared a poster on the BGMI Instagram handle that shows a big question mark with Apple symbol below it. While the new post still isn't crystal clear about the BGMI iOS release date, the developer has at least confirmed it officially.

“We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know,” BGMI Instagram post reads.

Notably, the announcement arrives just days after Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at South Korean gaming company Krafton said that the developers are putting efforts to bring BGMI to the iOS users in India as soon as possible. “We will soon make announcements on our social media handles to keep our fans updated,” Lim told IANS.

As mentioned earlier, Krafton dropped a hint two days back about BGMI iOS underworks via an Instagram post. With the hint, the developer signaled a lucrative offer for the players. The offer includes in-game rewards once the title achieves a target milestone on app stores. A total of three milestones will have to be crossed by the BGMI community to become eligible for receiving in-app rewards- 48 million downloads, 49 million downloads, and 50 million downloads. Upon achieving the milestones rewards will be unlocked in the in-game centre. The freebies include- ‘Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3’, ‘Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3’, and ‘Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1.’