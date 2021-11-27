comscore BGMI latest update brings new parental control features: Take a look here
BGMI latest update brings new parental control features: Take a look here

Apart from the OTP parental control feature, 'Game Responsibly' feature will bring support for warning messages, break reminders, game limits and more.

Krafton has released a new parental control feature for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) under its ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign. Under the initiative, the company will add a new level of parental control, via time limitations and OTP confirmation. Also Read - Krafton partners with Badshah and Raftaar for PUBG New State official anthems

The initiative is targeted at players under the age of 18, who will now require their parents’ consent to play. The parents will have to provide them with an OTP, which will work as a key to play the game. Also Read - PUBG New State restoring accounts after blocking them temporarily

Apart from the OTP parental control feature, ‘Game Responsibly’ feature will bring support for warning messages, break reminders, game limits and more. Also Read - PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason

“Every player, below the age of 18, needs to register a parent or a guardian before they start playing for the first time. An OTP will be sent to the registered person’s number, post which the minor is allowed to play the game,” Krafton said in a statement.

With the campaign, the company is looking to limit the amount of time spent by underage users on playing the game to 3 hours. The company has also introduced a daily spend limit of Rs 7,000. This feature will help put a stop to children’s reckless spending, and alert parents before their children spend a lot of their hard-earned money.

In other news, BGMI 1.7 update was recently rolled out bringing special features, and new gameplay mechanics to the game. The update also included the new League of Legends-inspired mode to Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. The League of Legends and Arcane’s Mirror World mode was one of the main highlights of the update. Inside the mode players can turn into one of the four characters of League of Legends and Arcane- Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi. Then they need to kill monsters and earn Hextech Crystals.

  Published Date: November 27, 2021 8:05 PM IST

