Krafton had conducted a mega event last week for its popular game BGMI. During the event, the popular K-Pop group Blackpink revealed their latest track ‘Lovesick’. In order to celebrate the event, BGMI is offering various new outfits and skins for fans. These rewards can be earned via exclusive events within the game. Also Read - BGMI-maker Krafton rolls out New State Mobile July update with better weapons, changes to maps

Krafton is also conducting some re-runs for the Blackpink concert on July 30 and July 31 for those. The in-game event offers permanent Blackpink outfits for fans to get their hands on. Players can grab two free outfits from Rose’, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie’s featured virtual concert costumes by completing daily missions. Also Read - How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

How to collect limited period rewards in BGMI

To collect the free outfits, head to ‘Activity Event’ page under the ‘Event’ section. Here, players can find daily missions that can be completed such as: Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Showdown to begin on July 21: All you need to know

-Cheer for BLACKPINK 1 time

-Complete 1 match in classic mode

-Daily Login

Once each mission is completed, players will be rewarded with ‘Pink Crystals’ which can be used to redeem various rewards. Check out the crystal reward system:

– 3 crystals – 100 AG

-6 crystals – Popularity item

-12 crystals – Lovesick Girls Option pack

-18 crystals – Popularity item

-24 crystals – Lovesick Girls Option pack

The Lovesick Girls Option pack provides 4 different Blackpink outfits in Krafton’s BGMI. Players can choose any of them that will be sent to their inventory. As there are two Option packs, players can claim 2 outfits without spending any bucks. Another way to obtain these outfits is spending UC to provide popularity in the Cheering event.

Other Additions in Version 2.1 update

In addition to the Blackpink special event, Krafton introduced a new Themed Game Mode, Ancient Secret: Arise is available to players. There’s also a new Quicksand Path to enter the Emperor’s Temple. Players can move the Sand Giant and hop on the Ancient Secret to reveal the Pharaoh’s spoils. BGMI’s Version 2.1 update also brings Cycle 3 Season 7, with a new set of Legendary items, a new Season Bonus Points Card and a Rating Protection Card.