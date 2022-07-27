comscore BGMI limited period free rewards: How to get Blackpink outfits, other gifts
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Bgmi Limited Period Free Rewards How To Get New Blackpink Outfits Other Gifts
News

BGMI limited period free rewards: How to get new Blackpink outfits, other prizes

Gaming

As there are two Option packs, players can claim 2 outfits without spending any bucks

BGMI Blackpink Outfits

Krafton had conducted a mega event last week for its popular game BGMI. During the event, the popular K-Pop group Blackpink revealed their latest track ‘Lovesick’. In order to celebrate the event, BGMI is offering various new outfits and skins for fans. These rewards can be earned via exclusive events within the game. Also Read - BGMI-maker Krafton rolls out New State Mobile July update with better weapons, changes to maps

Krafton is also conducting some re-runs for the Blackpink concert on July 30 and July 31 for those. The in-game event offers permanent Blackpink outfits for fans to get their hands on. Players can grab two free outfits from Rose’, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie’s featured virtual concert costumes by completing daily missions. Also Read - How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

How to collect limited period rewards in BGMI

To collect the free outfits, head to ‘Activity Event’ page under the ‘Event’ section. Here, players can find daily missions that can be completed such as: Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Showdown to begin on July 21: All you need to know

-Cheer for BLACKPINK 1 time

-Complete 1 match in classic mode

-Daily Login

Once each mission is completed, players will be rewarded with ‘Pink Crystals’ which can be used to redeem various rewards. Check out the crystal reward system:

– 3 crystals – 100 AG
-6 crystals – Popularity item
-12 crystals – Lovesick Girls Option pack
-18 crystals – Popularity item
-24 crystals – Lovesick Girls Option pack

The Lovesick Girls Option pack provides 4 different Blackpink outfits in Krafton’s BGMI. Players can choose any of them that will be sent to their inventory. As there are two Option packs, players can claim 2 outfits without spending any bucks. Another way to obtain these outfits is spending UC to provide popularity in the Cheering event.

Other Additions in Version 2.1 update

In addition to the Blackpink special event, Krafton introduced a new Themed Game Mode, Ancient Secret: Arise is available to players. There’s also a new Quicksand Path to enter the Emperor’s Temple. Players can move the Sand Giant and hop on the Ancient Secret to reveal the Pharaoh’s spoils. BGMI’s Version 2.1 update also brings Cycle 3 Season 7, with a new set of Legendary items, a new Season Bonus Points Card and a Rating Protection Card.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 3:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2022 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details
automobile
Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details
Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Apps

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Apps

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Deals

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999