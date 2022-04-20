Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has announced that it has banned over 40,000 accounts from its gaming platform for cheating. The company said that it banned a total of 41,898 accounts permanently for cheating between April 11 and April 17. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

"Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment," Krafton wrote in a blog post. In addition to banning the accounts for cheating, the game-maker has also shared a list of all the accounts that it has banned as a part of its efforts to curb the use of illegal programs from the game. You can check the entire list here.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the PUB-G-maker has banned BGMI accounts from the game for cheating. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had permanently banned a total of 66,233 accounts from the game between March 28 and April 3.

Overall, the game-maker has banned a total of 6,11,318 BGMI accounts between January 3 and April 17. Its biggest crackdown happened between January 24 and February 6 when it permanently banned a total of 171,188 accounts from the popular game.

Separately, Krafton has also announced that it released an update to fix several glitches that users were facing while playing the game. In an update dated April 14, the game-maker has fixed the issue where speed was getting intermittently faster from Nimbus Island. In addition to that, he has also fixed the issue where other player’s sensitivity codes won’t get applied. Lastly, the company has also fixed the issue wherein players were unable to see through scope when equipped Merry Tidings – UZI.

In addition to this, Krafton has also fixed issues with the Lamborghini vehicle wherein the Lamborghini vehicle skins’ maximum speed was applied slightly higher than rest of the Lamborghini vehicle skins. “Adjusting the maximum speed of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde identical for all Lamborghini skins,” the company wrote in a post.

Also, Krafton has fixed the issue wherein the enemy was not being finished even with enough damage done. You can get all these fixes by updating the app.