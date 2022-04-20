comscore Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Bgmi Maker Krafton Bans Over 40000 Account For Cheating Check Details
News

BGMI maker Krafton bans over 40,000 account for cheating: Check details

Gaming

Krafton has announced that it has banned a total of 41,898 accounts on BGMI for cheating. It has also provided a list of all the accounts that it has banned.

BGMI-banned

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has announced that it has banned over 40,000 accounts from its gaming platform for cheating. The company said that it banned a total of 41,898 accounts permanently for cheating between April 11 and April 17. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

“Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” Krafton wrote in a blog post. In addition to banning the accounts for cheating, the game-maker has also shared a list of all the accounts that it has banned as a part of its efforts to curb the use of illegal programs from the game. You can check the entire list here. Also Read - PUBG Mobile maker Krafton bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the PUB-G-maker has banned BGMI accounts from the game for cheating. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had permanently banned a total of 66,233 accounts from the game between March 28 and April 3. Also Read - BGMI tips and tricks: How to get new Lamborghini skins

Overall, the game-maker has banned a total of 6,11,318 BGMI accounts between January 3 and April 17. Its biggest crackdown happened between January 24 and February 6 when it permanently banned a total of 171,188 accounts from the popular game.

Separately, Krafton has also announced that it released an update to fix several glitches that users were facing while playing the game. In an update dated April 14, the game-maker has fixed the issue where speed was getting intermittently faster from Nimbus Island. In addition to that, he has also fixed the issue where other player’s sensitivity codes won’t get applied. Lastly, the company has also fixed the issue wherein players were unable to see through scope when equipped Merry Tidings – UZI.

In addition to this, Krafton has also fixed issues with the Lamborghini vehicle wherein the Lamborghini vehicle skins’ maximum speed was applied slightly higher than rest of the Lamborghini vehicle skins. “Adjusting the maximum speed of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde identical for all Lamborghini skins,” the company wrote in a post.

Also, Krafton has fixed the issue wherein the enemy was not being finished even with enough damage done. You can get all these fixes by updating the app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 10:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details
Mobiles
Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details
Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

News

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

News

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Gaming

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

How to tag a product on Instagram

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Gaming

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating
BGMI bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

Gaming

BGMI bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating
BGMI tips and tricks: How to get new Lamborghini skins

Gaming

BGMI tips and tricks: How to get new Lamborghini skins
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Open Challenge 2022 registrations live: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Open Challenge 2022 registrations live: Everything you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

बिग बॉस फेम उर्फी जावेद ने खरीदी Jeep Compass SUV, जानिए इसमें क्या है खास

सेल्फी के लिए मस्त होगी iPhone 14 Series, फ्रंट कैमरा में मिलेंगे दो धमाकेदार फीचर!

Instagram पर हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, अब नहीं दिखेगा ‘Recent’ टैब

Ferrari 296 GTS से उठा पर्दा, मिलेगी 330kph की टॉप स्पीड

नेटफ्लिक्स को बड़ा नुकसान, 20 लाख यूजर्स हो सकते हैं कम

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot
News
Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot
Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop
AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

News

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops
Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Gaming

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating
How to tag a product on Instagram

How To

How to tag a product on Instagram

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers