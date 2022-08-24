comscore BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Details here
BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details

Players will battle in various locations across the Reaches – a tiny solar system with moons held in orbit by a scarce resource called Cinder.

The new game Moonbreaker is geared towards fans of tabletop and collectible card games

The studio that made BGMI, Krafton has announced a new game called Moonbreaker. The new game is a turn-based, tabletop tactics title designed to provide digital miniatures experience. The entire game is set in a sci-fi universe crafted by Brandon Sanderson. Moonbreaker is developed by Unknown Worlds, creators of the Subnautica series which was formerly referred to as ‘Project M’. The new game will launch globally via Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac via Steam. Also Read - Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus game first trailer revealed: Watch video

Krafton’s Moonbreaker is set in an original sci-fi world crafted by renowned author Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn series, Stormlight Archive, Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time). Players will battle in various locations across the Reaches – a tiny solar system with moons held in orbit by a scarce resource called Cinder. Players will also be able to learn more about the world of Moonbreaker and its characters through upcoming audio dramas that will release closer to its Early Access launch. Also Read - BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

The new game by Krafton Moonbreaker is geared towards fans of tabletop and collectible card games. Players will be able to lead their Rosters – which are made up of Captains, Crew and Assists – in fast-paced, turn-based encounters with a variety of gameplay possibilities. Krafton claims that with more than 50 Units (Captains, Crew, and Assists) available at Early Access launch, the Roster combinations are endless. Also Read - BGMI ban: Gaming companies urge Modi for 'uniform and fair treatment'

Krafton further claims that Moonbreaker is designed to capture the feel of a physical miniatures game without the real-world limitations. The game promises detailed, intuitive and constantly evolving painting tools. You’ll get custom palettes, customizable roster banners and professional digital painting tools to create your units.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 3:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 24, 2022 3:25 PM IST
