Krafton has rolled out a new update for Android and iOS users. The new update includes a new map designed for Team Deathmatch, MP-155 Ultima, a new Survivor Pass, an overhaul to the Troi Extreme mode, and more. The new July update for New State Mobile is live on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also Read - How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

New Team Deathmatch Map

‘Exhibit Hall’ Team Deathmatch Map: Built after the Exhibit Hall area from the New State Mobile Troi map, this new battleground has been designed for Team Deathmatch mode. Team Deathmatch players will fight the 4-on-4 battle, with the first team to achieve 40 kills winning the match. When a player dies, they respawn not at a fixed spot but will return randomly at one of 10 possible spots on the map. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Showdown to begin on July 21: All you need to know

New Weapon Customizations

MP-155 Ultima new customization: The MP-155 Ultima, a 12-gauge shotgun, will get various new attachments on the gun including a scope, barrel and stock attachment slots for added damage and control. The new customization options allow players to attach a full-auto trigger to the Ultima’s C1 customizing slot to increase the fire rate. However, that will negatively impact the vertical recoil control. Also Read - BGMI version 2.1 update: K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK to perform in-game

The new update also enhanced the suppressor of the SKS’s C2 customizing slot to increase damage and sound suppression at the cost of recoil control and the loss of a muzzle attachment. The AKM can also equip a grenade launcher when the grip slot is open through gun customization.

Survivor Pass Vol. 9

The July Update introduces a new Survivor Pass centered around Honey Becca from the New State faction in New State, also featured in the Troi vacation episode. Completing all story missions allows players to claim all of Honey’s costumes and face skins for free. Players who made an upgrade to a Premium Pass can claim the ‘Choco Vanilla’ costume set, additional exclusive rewards and a faster progression path.

Troi Extreme Overhaul

The new Troi map has been improved to increase the overall tempo of the bluezone. This will push the gamers towards faster gameplay. This will shorten the length of the match by almost two minutes. Additionally, existing airdrops will be replaced with multi-drops. Items provided to players upon entering Troi Extreme have also been modified.