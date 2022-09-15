comscore BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer Ana just released a music video
BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

ANA was developed through the hyperrealism production technology of Unreal Engine. The virtual influencer comes with human-like features

You might know Krafton as the maker of popular battle royale games such as BGMI and PUBG Mobile. But the studio had also created a virtual influencer named ANA. The virtual influencer has made her official debut as a music artist with the global release of her first single called Shine Bright. The song is available now across digital music streaming platforms worldwide. There’s also an official music video to go with the song on ANA’s YouTube channel. Also Read - PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: Check details here

Krafton claims that the voice behind the song is also completely driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The developers claim to have used advanced deep-learning technologies, which include voice synthesis. The creators claim that they extended the deep learning voice model to provide a unique voice to ANA. Also Read - Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile to Candy Crush Saga: Top grossing mobile games worldwide

Also Read - BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details

ANA was developed through the hyperrealism production technology of Unreal Engine. The virtual influencer comes with human-like features, such as the baby hairs on her skin. They also used face rigging technology to provide natural pupil movement. You’ll also notice fine facial muscles and wrinkles on the virtual influencer to give it a more realistic face. The developers have tried to mimic natural joint movement.

Krafton and ANA collaborated with H1GHR MUSIC’s co-CEO Cha Cha Malone to produce the new song. “While producing this track, I focused on bringing out ANA’s charm and it was really enjoyable working on this project with KRAFTON,” said Cha Cha Malone, co-CEO and producer at H1GHR MUSIC. “I hope ANA is a huge hit among global fans with this digital single release.”

Krafton revealed Ana to the world in the month of June. The studio claims that primarily Ana is designed to engage a global audience and help establish Krafton’s Web 3.0 ecosystem, according to the studio. Ana is the first virtual human introduced by Krafton since its initial plan was revealed this past February through a technical demonstration.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 4:17 PM IST
