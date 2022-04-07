Bgmi New State Get New Rival Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft has announced a new mobile game that will be arriving on both Android and iOS devices. The new game will be based on Rainbow Six Siege in a free-to-play mobile package. The new game will have some modes similar to what New State, BGMI, and Call of Duty: Mobile offer. Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

The Rainbow Six Mobile will be featuring voice chat (along with a single-tap ping system), and cross-play between iOS and Android. The game will have a 5v5 match across maps such as Border and Bank, with a variety of game modes including Bomb and Secure Area.

The developer has claimed that the action in the game is streamlined for mobile, but the gameplay is far from simplified. Players will be able to smash holes through destructible walls (or reinforce them), customize weapons and loadouts for familiar Operators, and deploy their unique gadgets.

How to try the new game?

Players wanting to try the Rainbow Six Mobile early or get the latest updates can sign up for upcoming tests at rainbowsixmobile.com. The user will have to make an Ubisoft account or log in to an existing one in order to register themselves in the game.

How is the new Rainbow Six Mobile different from the console/PC game?

Creative Director of the game Justin Swan said that the title is both a re-creation of the Rainbow Six Siege experience on mobile and a completely new game too, all at the same time. She said, “First, it’s like the full-fat version of Rainbow Six Siege that everyone knows and loves – the Operators, their abilities. Not all the Operators that Siege now has in its roster, we’ll have more to share on the exact Operators closer to launch.”

Maps

The maps in the new game will be roughly the same as the Rainbow Six Siege. The director claims that there’s a bit of destruction that’s been changed, and other little things have been optimized for mobile – like removing ladders.

In the mobile game, developers are adding more onboarding into the game, and different in-depth Operator unlock and progression systems.

Weapons

The game will still maintain the same weapons that the Operators all have; Mute still has his shotgun and his Uzi, but their tuning has been adjusted. The recoil system has been brought down a little bit. Every weapon still has its own recoil pattern, but it’s been reduced a little bit to make things a bit more approachable to your normal player on a touchscreen.

Talking about the future as well, Swan claimed that there’s a reason the new mobile game is not called Rainbow Six Siege Mobile; it’s called Rainbow Six Mobile, because it is the mobile representation of the entire Rainbow Six brand. “It’s starting off like Rainbow Six Siege, but it’ll evolve very much into its own thing,” he added.