BGMI, New State Mobile maker Krafton reveals AI-driven virtual human named Ana

The virtual human gets an advanced face-rigging technology that the company claims expresses the movement of the pupil, fine facial muscles and wrinkles

The studio that made games such as PUBG Mobile, BGMI, and New State Mobile will be introducing a virtual human being. Krafton Inc, the South Korean gaming company has revealed the first images of the virtual human called Ana. The virtual human is powered by hyperrealism, rigging, and deep learning, according to Krafton. Also Read - Krafton adds a new voice pack of TeamXSpark's Mavi to BGMI: Here's how to get it

Primarily Ana is designed to engage a global audience and help establish Krafton’s Web 3.0 ecosystem, according to the studio. Ana is the first virtual human-introduced by Krafton since its initial plan was revealed this past February through a technical demonstration. Also Read - New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, check all changes you'll notice

Krafton developed Ana through the hyperrealism production technology of Unreal Engine. The company claims that Ana displays a hyper-realistic appearance. In order to achieve a realistic human-like appearance, the studio has used elements such as baby hairs and fluff on the skin. Also Read - Mayhem Studios announces new BGMI rival built in an Indian setup: Check details

The virtual human gets an advanced face-rigging technology that the company claims expresses the movement of the pupil, fine facial muscles and wrinkles. This provides a natural joint movement across the entire body. Additionally, deep learning technologies, such as advanced voice synthesis have been used to help create an AI-powered voice for Ana.

“ANA is a hyper-realistic virtual human created by KRAFTON’s unparalleled technology. We expect her to attract the interest and popularity of Gen Z around the world,” said Josh Seokjin Shin, Head of the Creative Center of Krafton. “ANA will release an original music track and expand her scope of activity as an influencer into various areas across entertainment and esports,” he added.

Virtual humans are becoming increasingly popular on social media platforms, including apps like Instagram.  These virtual influencers are created for various reasons. Some virtual influencers have a following as high as 6 million on Instagram. These virtual humans give the creators more control over the content. Ana might not be launched as a virtual influencer but will be designed to interact with real human beings.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 2:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2022 2:51 PM IST

