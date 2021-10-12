Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting new modes and Diwali in-game events. The new BR game will bring for players some of PUBG Mobile’s popular game modes Titan-Last Stand, Zombie: Survive till Dawn, Infection Mode, Erangel – Runic Theme Mode, etc. There will be India-specific events as well that will commence on October 20 and continue till November 9. Here are all the details- Also Read - PUBG 2: A PUBG sequel with better graphics releasing next year?

Battlegrounds Mobile to get PUBG Mobile popular gaming modes

As mentioned, BGMI will get a total of seven gaming modes from the original PUBG Mobile title. These new game modes are a part of Mega Mode that was announced by Krafton last week. Here is the schedule Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.6 global update APK download link: How to install the latest version

BGMI upcoming games modes from PUBG Mobile schedule Also Read - BGMI to get new Mega Modes from PUBG Mobile, popular modes in the list

Metro Royale mode from September 28 at 5:30 PM till 5:30 AM November 16.

Vikendi from October 8, 7:30 AM on October 8 till 5:30 AM November 16.

Titan-Last Stand from October 31, 7:30 AM till 5:30 AM November 16.

The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode from October 22, 7:30 AM till 5:30 AM, November 16.

Infection mode from October 31, 7:30 AM till 5:30 AM, November 16.

Payload 2.0 from October 31, 7:30 AM till 5:30 AM, November 16.

Erangel – Runic Theme Mode from October 15, 7:30 AM till 5:30 AM, October 22.

Erangel – Runic Theme Mode from October 31, 7:30 AM till 5:30 AM, November 16.

As for the Battlegrounds Mobile Diwali in-game events, here’s the schedule-

Battlegrounds Mobile Diwali in-game events

First up, a Lamp Exchange Event that will kick start from October 20, and run till November 9. Players will require to collect lamp items through missions and exchange them with permanent ‘Cool Cat set and headband’, permanent ‘Rock Star -Mini14′, and Crate Coupon Scrap.

Next up, Diwali Log-in event in which players will have to log-in for seven consecutive days following which they can grab ‘Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG. It will start from October 29 and continue till November 8. Last one, the Premium Crate Special Sale Limited Time event will run from October 15 till October 25 whereby gamers will get a chance to purchase a 50 percent discount coupon for Premium crate.