BGMI Return of Poseidon event: How to get Poseidon X-suit for free

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'Return of Poseidon' event recently kicked in and will continue till October 1. The new event brings a host of in-game items and cosmetics.

Notably, BGMI's original version PUBG Mobile is hosting the same event whereby players can unlock several mythic outfits, emote avatar frames, etc. While there are a bunch of outfits, the Poseidon X-suit has been the talk of the town off late.

In case you have been trying to find ways to grab this outfit for free we are here to help you out. Players should note that the Return of the Poseidon Lucky Spin will be up till October 1.

Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Return of Poseidon’ event- How to get Poseidon X-suit for free

You can get the Poseidon X-suit and other in-game items in the event via a lucky draw. Every lucky draw requires to spend 60 UCs. You can try a maximum of 10 draws at a time.

While purchasing UCs requires spending money, if you don’t want to invest cash on UCs, you can use silver fragments. But the reward depends upon luck and trial and it is recommended to continue spinning until the 5th chance. Here’s the cost of trying the Lucky spin-

One time spin- 300 Silver (Silver can be used a maximum of 5 times)

One time spin- 60 UC (UCs unlimited times in the game)

Ten-time spin- 600 UC

To upgrade the X-suit in BGMI you will need Star Fragments that can be earned via the Lucky Spin. The outfit can be upgraded to level five once it is obtained from the Return of Poseidon event.

3-star forge stone and 100-star fragments- Teammate interaction

5-star forge stone and 160-star fragments- Advance form

7-star forge stone and 230-star fragments- Victory broadcast

9-star forge stone and 310-star fragments- Stock and Awe

15-star forge stone and 500-star fragments- Final form

Other rewards in the event include- Poseidon Parachute, Poseidon Backpack, Scepter of Thunder, Crazed Shark, Star Fragments, Starforge Stone, and Poseidon Coin. While chances of getting this popular Poseidon outfit is said to be near about 0.94 percent, players can try their luck and spin at least five times to get the new skin.