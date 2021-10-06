BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India will likely get new ‘Mega Modes’ soon. Interestingly, the PUBG Mobile Indian avatar will get some of the popular modes from the original title. As per the MySmartPrice report, Krafton is tipped to re-introduce Titans: Last Stand mode and Metro Royale mode to the new BR game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

As per the report, the developers are expected to bring Payload 2, Infection Mode, Survive Till Dawn, Runic Power, and Vikendi map. The new BR title up until now has received several new updates and patches that brought tons of features, customisations, etc to the game. While the Titans: Last Stand PvE mode was introduced last month, Krafton had to pull it down as it caused the game to crash whenever players tried to play the mode. The crashes occurred when first firing the weapon in that game mode, as per the developers. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29: Rewards, requirements, and more

“We have identified an issue where the game gets crashed when playing Titans: Last Stand. The crash happens when first firing the weapon in the mode. We are currently under investigation, and will fix the problem as soon as possible. We will inform you through a further notice when fixed,” Krafton stated on its official BGMI website back then. Also Read - Top 5 Free Fire MAX alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

To recall, the popular mode made its way to PUBG Mobile in May. The Titans: Last Stand was crafted in collab with Legendary Pictures’ sci-fi film, Godzilla vs. Kong. The first player versus environment mode put players on an expedition the Monsterverse to look for Godzilla, then team up with Kong and Godzilla to fight Mechagodzilla that destroys the naval fleet. Moving on, the new report also cites the return of “Survive Till Dawn” which required players to reach at least level 10 to try the frantic PvPvE gameplay.

The report further mentions Metro Royale which was a part of a crossover event between PUBG Mobile and Metro 2033. Payload 2.0 TM is said to be introduced to BGMI as well that brought several new vehicles and armaments to the original BR title. While the news is sure to bring excitement to the BGMI community, Krafton hasn’t shared any official detail yet on the arrival of these new modes and map to the latest BR version.

On a related note, BGMI was recently updated to v1.6 that included the ‘Resistance: Survival of the Fittest’ theme, a new Flora Menace game mode (available on Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik and will offer features like Zillion Matrix, Dynahex Supply, and Life Barrier), and two new SMGs and one pistol.