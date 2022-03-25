comscore BGMI tips and tricks: How to get new Lamborghini skins
BGMI tips and tricks: How to get new Lamborghini skins

After players collect all six Lamborghini skins, the game will open up a hidden secret exchange store, where players will receive a hidden Lamborghini skin.

BGMI X Lamborghini

(Image: Krafton)

Krafton has released a new update for its popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) mobile game. The new update kicks off the company’s partnership with Lamborghini, where players can get the Lamborghini crate between March 25 to May 3, and also participate in special in-game events. Also Read - New State Mobile gets massive update with new weapon, supercar, more: Check details

The Lamborghini crate will consist of six skins, distributed at random. These skins include Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo, Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey, Lamborghini URUS Giallo Inti, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde, Lamborghini Estoque Oro, and Lamborghini URUS Pink. Players can also claim two additional skins via the lucky spins mechanism. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Open Challenge 2022 registrations go live: All you need to know

After players collect all six Lamborghini skins, the game will open up a hidden secret exchange store, where players will receive a hidden Lamborghini skin. Players can also get a Lamborghini Lucky Badge. They can trade in three Lucky Badges for another hidden Lamborghini skin. Also Read - New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

The URUS Giallo Inti and Pink are the game’s first UAZ collaboration skins.

Moreover, players stand a chance to win hidden Lamborghini skins from the Lucky Spin – Speed Drift in-game event. For this players need to win the Lucky Medal via a Lucky Spin. The medal can then be exchanged for Lamborghini skins from inside of the Event Shop.

After collecting the first hidden skin from the first secret page, players can unlock the second secret page by tapping on the button on the top left corner of the Event Shop, where they can get the second hidden Lamborghini skin by exchanging three Lucky Medals.

To get Lucky Medals, players can follow the given steps:

  • Claim on the first 10,000 UC, 25,000 UC, 35,000 UC, and 50,000 UC expenditure milestones.
  • Claim on spending UC on the Lucky Spin, and the Speed Drift in-game events.

Lucky Medals can be claimed from within the event centre.

This is BGMI‘s fourth automobile collaboration, following McLaren, Tesla and Koenigsegg.

  Published Date: March 25, 2022 5:07 PM IST

