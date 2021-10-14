BGMI UC: Like every BR game, Krafton designed BGMI has premium in-game currency UC (Unknown Cash) that can be used to purchase in-game items, Royale Pass. While the in-game currency can get players exclusive elements including crates, outfits, gun skins, emotes, one needs to spend real cash to purchase UC. The benefits that come along with the UCs are useful to leverage one’s gameplay, but spending a hefty sum to grab the currency may not be feasible for everyone. If you are on a look at how to get BGMI UCs at a lower price, here are a few options that you can consider. Also Read - BGMI 1.6.5 October update: Release date, new modes, features, and more

How to get BGMI UC at a low price this month

Codashop is a top-up website that provides discounts on some of the popular mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire, BGMI's in-game currency. Currently, the website is giving two offers on BGMI UC that include- 10 percent Bonus UC + Rs 750 Cashback on Paytm Wallet and Rs 750 Cashback on MobiKwik.

In case you are unable to complete the top-up on the website, here’s how you can do it-

Step 1-Open the Codashop site on your browser.

Step 2- Tap on the “Battlegrounds Mobile India” icon, the top-up page will appear on the screen.

Step 3- You will then have to enter your BGMI User ID and choose the preferred top-up and payment method- Paytm, UPI, MobiKwik NetBanking, Freecharge, PayZapp

Step 4- Then proceed with the payment, and once the transaction is complete the amount of UC will reflect in your account.

Other options

Alternately, players can opt for the Google Opinion Rewards app which provides surveys based on their daily activity. On filling up the surveys the app provides you with Google Play balance, and the credit can be used to purchase UC in BGMI. There are GPT apps as well like Poll Pay that works similar to Google Opinion Rewards. One can also follow online pages and channels, which frequently giveaways where they can stand a chance to win UC. In addition, tournaments happen periodically in custom rooms. Sponsors not just provide UC, but Elite Royale Pass, and other in-game rewards as well.