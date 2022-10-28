comscore BGMI unban hinted by Krafton? Here is what happened
BGMI unban hinted by Krafton? Here is what happened

The Indian government imposed a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July earlier this year and an unban has not been possible yet.

  • BGMI unban may be possible as Krafton has dropped a major hint.
  • The company has created a new YouTube channel with unlisted content on BGMI.
  • The videos are also available on the BGMI website.
BGMI-banned-in

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, is rumoured to make a comeback as early as the year-end. Several YouTubers and BGMI players have claimed that they know Krafton’s plan. But Krafton, which is the publisher of BGMI and holds the PUBG IP, did not say anything on the return of the battle royale. However, it has now reportedly dropped a major hint. Krafton has created a new BGMI player support channel on YouTube with a handful of videos, which are also available on the company website. Also Read - BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

The four videos on the channel talk about frequently asked questions, such as Prime/Prime Plus, payment, and the banning of accounts. These videos are categorised as user guides on the new YouTube channel, and they are available on the BGMI website, as well. While the four videos, which, according to MySmartPrice, are based on tutorials are not public and unlisted, the fact that Krafton created a new channel for BGMI content should be an indication that the company is working toward bringing the game back to the app stores. Also Read - BGMI ban: Krafton shares a message for players, says working hard to resolve issues

What happened?

The Indian government imposed a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India in July earlier this year on the same grounds it cited while banning PUBG Mobile. But unlike the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI was merely delisted from the app stores in the name of the ban. The government seemingly did not ask telecom service providers to block access to the game, which is why players who had BGMI installed on their devices at the time of the ban continue to access it even today. But Krafton has not been able to push any updates since both Google and Apple unpublished the game from their app stores. Also Read - BGMI ban: Here is the list of apps India has banned before Battlegrounds Mobile

Previously, YouTubers have claimed the return of BGMI can happen by the end of this year. While YouTuber called Technical Guruji said the game may return this year in a new avatar, another streamer said the comeback may happen early next year. Reports have also said that BGMI may return with a new name and a new publisher, meaning Krafton would either transfer rights to BGMI to a different company or change the name of the Indian subsidiary to something else.

At the moment, these all are just speculation and Krafton has not said anything about the unban.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 10:09 AM IST
