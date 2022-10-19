comscore BGMI unban likely at year-end, YouTuber says game may return in fresh avatar
News

BGMI unban likely at year-end, YouTuber says game may return in fresh avatar

Gaming

Speculation around the BGMI unban has suggested different timelines previously, but Krafton has not announced when the game will be back.

Highlights

  • BGMI unban may be on cards for later this year.
  • The battle royale may make a comeback in a fresh avatar.
  • It may also take up a new name and arrive through a new publisher.
BGMI-ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which saw a similar fate as PUBG Mobile in India, may return soon. If everything goes as planned, the slightly toned-down version of PUBG Mobile meant for just India could relaunch by the end of the year, according to a YouTuber. Speculation around the BGMI unban has suggested different timelines previously, but Krafton has not announced when the game will be back. Also Read - Taliban announces ban on PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

Gaurav Chaudhary, who goes by the alias Technical Guruji on YouTube, said that BGMI may return by the end of this year. “This news is my favourite one today. We all have been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India’s return for a long time, and we finally have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar,” Chaudhary said in an episode of his YouTube series. Also Read - BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

What it means

While the ban lift from BGMI would essentially mean its return to both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, the bit that says BGMI would return in a new avatar is interesting. Krafton, which owns the PUBG IP, launched Battlegrounds Mobile India as a censored version of PUBG Mobile to allay the fears of critics and the Indian government. If what the YouTuber said holds any water, it will be interesting to see the changes Krafton has planned to make the comeback of BGMI possible. Also Read - PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: Check details here

But if not cosmetic, the change could include a new name and a new publisher for Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to Piyush ‘Spero’ Bathla, who runs a gaming-centric YouTube channel, Battlegrounds Mobile India may launch with a new name, further deepening the identity crisis for the game that is known as PUBG Mobile elsewhere. It will be launched by a new Indian publisher, but Bathla’s intel contradicts what Chaudhary said. BGMI may arrive sometime in the first half of 2023, Bathla claimed in his Instagram live session.

Krafton has not offered a follow-up after the initial comment that addressed the ban. The Indian government banned BGMI in July under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. BGMI was delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, but, unlike PUBG Mobile, it was not entirely blocked by India’s Internet Service Provider (ISP).

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 6:08 PM IST
