BGMI version 2.1 update: K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK to perform in-game

BGMI is rolling out the new Version 2.1 update for its users. The biggest highlight of the new update is the introduction of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. Gamers will be able to experience "The Virtual", BGMI's first-ever in-game concert. Apart from the concert, BLACKPINK will also debut a Special Track and music video in BGMI later this month. Version Update 2.1 will also add a new themed game mode, Ancient Secret: Arise, add new content through Cycle 3 Season 7 and Royale Pass Month 13, and more.

How to see BLACKPINK perform?

Fans will have two chances to see BLACKPINK perform within the in-game event. The event will run two times on July 23 and July 24. Timings are 3.00pm to 5.00pm and 10.00pm to 12.00am. It will also run-on July 30 at 7.30 am and July 31 at 5.30 am.

Players will also be able to obtain custom-made performance suits that the group will be wearing during their performance. The outfits will be available for players from July 23 through August 31. The outfits will be worn by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Tickets for in-game BLACKPINK concert

Players can secure their free tickets in-game starting July 16, and preload the Concert Resource Pack that very day, which is required to join the concert. From July 19, players can download the music the next day. Additionally, special rewards will be offered every day, from simply logging in to completing themed challenges.

But it won’t just be BLACKPINK’s current music on the show. BGMI players will also witness a special track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration. will The track and video will be revealed in the game and the BGMI’s social media channels.

Other Additions in Version 2.1 update

The new Themed Game Mode, Ancient Secret: Arise is available to players. Players will be able to enter through Themed Maps on Ranked mode, in either Erangel, Miramar, or Livik. Players who brave the new venture will be rewarded with Scarab Charms, which can be used to return to the battlefield after being defeated, only once per match.

There’s also a new Quicksand Path to enter the Emperor’s Temple. Players can move the Sand Giant and hop on the Ancient Secret to reveal the Pharaoh’s spoils. You can either loot the area or battle an ancient enemy to earn Primordial Water reward which will allow players to recover all health and energy.

Several Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins can also be found throughout the battlefield. Solving their puzzles or defeating the mummified guardian will earn players crates. Desert Merchants can also be found.

BGMI’s Version 2.1 update also brings Cycle 3 Season 7, with a new set of Legendary items, a new Season Bonus Points Card and a Rating Protection Card.