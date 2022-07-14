comscore BGMI version 2.1 update: K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK to perform in-game
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Bgmi Version 2 1 Update K Pop Superstars Blackpink To Perform In Game
News

BGMI version 2.1 update: K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK to perform in-game

Gaming

Fans will have two chances to see BLACKPINK perform within the in-game event. The event will run two times on July 23 and July 24

BGMI BLACKPINK event

BGMI is rolling out the new Version 2.1 update for its users. The biggest highlight of the new update is the introduction of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. Gamers will be able to experience “The Virtual”, BGMI’s first-ever in-game concert. Apart from the concert, BLACKPINK will also debut a Special Track and music video in BGMI later this month. Version Update 2.1 will also add a new themed game mode, Ancient Secret: Arise, add new content through Cycle 3 Season 7 and Royale Pass Month 13, and more. Also Read - As BGMI completes one year in India, players get ready for big 2.1 update

How to see BLACKPINK perform?

Fans will have two chances to see BLACKPINK perform within the in-game event. The event will run two times on July 23 and July 24. Timings are 3.00pm to 5.00pm and 10.00pm to 12.00am. It will also run-on July 30 at 7.30 am and July 31 at 5.30 am. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 100 million registered users on Android, iOS

Players will also be able to obtain custom-made performance suits that the group will be wearing during their performance. The outfits will be available for players from July 23 through August 31. The outfits will be worn by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Also Read - BGMI, New State Mobile maker Krafton reveals virtual human named Ana

Tickets for in-game BLACKPINK concert

Players can secure their free tickets in-game starting July 16, and preload the Concert Resource Pack that very day, which is required to join the concert. From July 19, players can download the music the next day. Additionally, special rewards will be offered every day, from simply logging in to completing themed challenges.

But it won’t just be BLACKPINK’s current music on the show. BGMI players will also witness a special track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration. will The track and video will be revealed in the game and the BGMI’s social media channels.

Other Additions in Version 2.1 update

The new Themed Game Mode, Ancient Secret: Arise is available to players. Players will be able to enter through Themed Maps on Ranked mode, in either Erangel, Miramar, or Livik. Players who brave the new venture will be rewarded with Scarab Charms, which can be used to return to the battlefield after being defeated, only once per match.

There’s also a new Quicksand Path to enter the Emperor’s Temple. Players can move the Sand Giant and hop on the Ancient Secret to reveal the Pharaoh’s spoils. You can either loot the area or battle an ancient enemy to earn Primordial Water reward which will allow players to recover all health and energy.

Several Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins can also be found throughout the battlefield. Solving their puzzles or defeating the mummified guardian will earn players crates. Desert Merchants can also be found.

BGMI’s Version 2.1 update also brings Cycle 3 Season 7, with a new set of Legendary items, a new Season Bonus Points Card and a Rating Protection Card.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 8:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year
Features
Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year
Twitter was down briefly and the internet had a field today

News

Twitter was down briefly and the internet had a field today

Vodafone-Idea revises its Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea revises its Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid recharge plans

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Mobiles

Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter was down briefly and the internet had a field today

Vodafone-Idea revises its Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid recharge plans

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV new video teaser revealed, price leaked as well: Check details

Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Lava Blaze is now available for purchase in India

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999