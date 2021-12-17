comscore BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards
BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India teams up with MCU's Spider-Man No Way Home, limited-game mode, themed costumes expected.

Marvel’s new movie Spider-Man No Way Home has just hit the box office, and Krafton web-swinging on the latest action piece has teased a BGMI crossover. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts, reveals nicknames of cheaters

The BGMI developer in an Instagram post teased that it will soon collaborate with Sony and Marvel’s new superhero film. Krafton hasn’t clearly mentioned what exactly the crossover will have for players, but reports speculate the arrival of Spider-Man costume, new cosmetics, and a limited-period game mode. Special rewards in line with the crossover could be on the suite as well. “Watch out! Something BIG is on its way to the Battlegrounds!,” Krafton’s post reads. Also Read - PUBG: Battlegrounds Plus upgrade comes as a rescue, free special rewards for existing players

To recall, BGMI partnered with the popular game/TV show League of Legends Arcane last month. The crossover was a part of the 1.7 update that brought Mirror Island mode to the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. On entering the mode, a player could pick one of the four characters from League of Legends and Arcane- Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi. There were special rewards as well like Hextech Crystals that players received while killing a monster and the shards could be exchanged for several battle items.

That said, BGMI is not the only one to merge with MCU’s new action movie. Epic’s popular title Fortnite has welcomed Tom Holland and Zendaya starred film to the island too. Fortnite’s holiday-themed event Winterfest went live on December 16. The limited-time event will run till January 6, 2022. During the event, players will stand a chance to win a bunch of items that include- (via Polygon) two outfits, two pickaxes, two wraps, one glider, one contrail, one emote, one lobby track, one loading screen, one emoticon, one spray, and one banner.

The outfits as revealed by Epic are Krisabelle, a “festive take on the community-inspired Isabelle,” and Polar Peely (a frozen banana). There are Winterfest Quests as well that gamers can participate to unlock Snowmando Board Glider or the Frosty Back Bling. Tom Holland’s avatar Spider-Man and MJ are already available on Fortnite Item Shop. “Put on and take off No Way Home Spider-Man’s mask with his built-in Emote!,” Epic says.

  Published Date: December 17, 2021 3:09 PM IST

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
