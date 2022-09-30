BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Best games of the year (Winners list)

BGR India organized the second edition of the BGR Gaming Awards today. At the virtual event, several popular games received awards in different categories. Several brands that manufacture gaming laptops and other gaming accessories were awarded at the event. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000
Zee Digital’s BGR.in is awarding gaming brands and developers for their work to encourage them to push the envelope when it comes to the gaming industry. The BGR Gaming Awards 2022 saw a congregation of some of the best industry experts, and your votes bring to us the best gaming brands in both mobile and PC categories. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 11 2022 update rolling out with Amazon Appstore Preview beta expansion
This year, there were four gaming categories: Most Awaited Game of the Year, Most Emerging Battle Royale Game, Most Engaging Game in India and Most Popular Game of the Year. Games including Apex Legends, COD Warfare, Wordle, Asphalt 9, Genshin Impact, League of Legends and more were among the nominations this year.
Also Read - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in pics: From price to features, check all details
#BGRGamingAwards Season 2 is live now😎
To Join – https://t.co/fJkphcM6R9#gaming #BGRLive
— BGR.in (@BGRIndia) September 30, 2022
Here are the winners and nominations of the four gaming categories:
Most Awaited Game of the Year
Nomination
- Battlefield Mobile
- COD Warfare
- God of War: Ragnarok
- League of Legends Mobile
- Resident Evil 5
Winner
God of War: Ragnarok
Most Emerging Battle Royale Game
Nominations
- Apex Legends
- COD
- Free Fire Max
- New State Mobile
Winner
Apex Legends
Most Engaging Game in India
Nominations
- Apex Legends
- COD Mobile
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends
Winner
Fortnite
Most Popular Game of the Year
Nominations
- Asphalt 9
- Free Fire Max
- Genshin Impact
- Wordle
Winner
Free Fire Max