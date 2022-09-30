BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Best games of the year (Winners list)

BGR India organized the second edition of the BGR Gaming Awards today. At the virtual event, several popular games received awards in different categories. Several brands that manufacture gaming laptops and other gaming accessories were awarded at the event. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

Zee Digital’s BGR.in is awarding gaming brands and developers for their work to encourage them to push the envelope when it comes to the gaming industry. The BGR Gaming Awards 2022 saw a congregation of some of the best industry experts, and your votes bring to us the best gaming brands in both mobile and PC categories. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 11 2022 update rolling out with Amazon Appstore Preview beta expansion

This year, there were four gaming categories: Most Awaited Game of the Year, Most Emerging Battle Royale Game, Most Engaging Game in India and Most Popular Game of the Year. Games including Apex Legends, COD Warfare, Wordle, Asphalt 9, Genshin Impact, League of Legends and more were among the nominations this year.

Also Read - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in pics: From price to features, check all details

Here are the winners and nominations of the four gaming categories:

Most Awaited Game of the Year

Nomination

Battlefield Mobile

COD Warfare

God of War: Ragnarok

League of Legends Mobile

Resident Evil 5

Winner

God of War: Ragnarok

Most Emerging Battle Royale Game

Nominations

Apex Legends

COD

Free Fire Max

New State Mobile

Winner

Apex Legends

Most Engaging Game in India

Nominations

Apex Legends

COD Mobile

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

Winner

Fortnite

Most Popular Game of the Year

Nominations

Asphalt 9

Free Fire Max

Genshin Impact

Wordle

Winner

Free Fire Max