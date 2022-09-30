comscore BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners
BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners

The most-awaited BGR Gaming Awards kicked off today and we finally have the winners of the various hardware categories. Among the several options, you voted for your favourite gaming phones, brands, a

  • Published: September 30, 2022 11:35 AM IST
The most-awaited BGR Gaming Awards kicked off today and we finally have the winners of the various hardware categories. Among the several options, you voted for your favourite gaming phones, brands, and devices. It was a tough fight but only one can win. The votes came from the best gaming professionals, casual gamers, influencers, publishers, platform owners, and enthusiasts.

Zee Digital’s leading technology website, BGR.in has been awarding and rewarding the sharpest minds from the gaming industry, be it a player or a company that pushes the envelope to boost gaming in the country. The BGR Gaming Awards 2022 saw a congregation of some of the best industry experts, and your votes bring to us the best gaming brands in both mobile and PC categories. Here is the full list of winners in different categories, along with the nominees.

Best Gaming Smartphone Company

Nominees:

  • Asus
  • iQOO
  • POCO
  • Realme

Winner: Realme

Best Gaming Laptop Company

Nominees:

  • Asus
  • HP
  • Legion
  • MSI

Winner: Asus

Best Gaming Chipset Company

Nominees:

  • AMD
  • Intel
  • MediaTek
  • Qualcomm

Winner: Intel

Most Trusted Gaming Hardware Company

Nominees:

  • Alienware
  • Asus
  • Lenovo
  • Razer

Winner: Asus

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 11:35 AM IST
