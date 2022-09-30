BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners

The most-awaited BGR Gaming Awards kicked off today and we finally have the winners of the various hardware categories. Among the several options, you voted for your favourite gaming phones, brands, and devices. It was a tough fight but only one can win. The votes came from the best gaming professionals, casual gamers, influencers, publishers, platform owners, and enthusiasts.

Zee Digital’s leading technology website, BGR.in has been awarding and rewarding the sharpest minds from the gaming industry, be it a player or a company that pushes the envelope to boost gaming in the country. The BGR Gaming Awards 2022 saw a congregation of some of the best industry experts, and your votes bring to us the best gaming brands in both mobile and PC categories. Here is the full list of winners in different categories, along with the nominees.

Best Gaming Smartphone Company

Nominees:

Asus

iQOO

POCO

Realme

Winner: Realme

Best Gaming Laptop Company

Nominees:

Asus

HP

Legion

MSI

Winner: Asus

Best Gaming Chipset Company

Nominees:

AMD

Intel

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Winner: Intel

Most Trusted Gaming Hardware Company

Nominees:

Alienware

Asus

Lenovo

Razer

Winner: Asus