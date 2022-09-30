comscore BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India
News

BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India: Check all details here

Gaming

BGR hosted the second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India today. The event witnessed leaders from various facets of the Indian gaming industry talking about the opportunities and challenges in this domain.

BGR

Image: BGR

BGR hosted its annual BGR Gaming Awards 2022 in India today. The second edition of the online event was streamed on the official Facebook and YouTube handles of BGR.in and India.com and it focussed on recognising the companies, products and people who have helped in building a multi-billion-dollar industry and strengthening India’s economy. Also Read - Asus launches ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards

Gaming industry is witnessing a boom in India. It is poised to surpass US $5 billion by 2025. Availability of strong internet connectivity, cheaper data plans coupled with growing smartphone penetration in the country have further helped in expanding the reach of this industry. The upcoming 5G rollout in India is expected to help in strengthening the ecosystem further. Amid such a time, BGR India is recognising the contributions made by everyone in this domain via its annual gaming awards. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop announced in India: Check price, specs, availability

All India Gaming Federation’s (AIGF) CEO, Roland Landers, was the chief guest for the event. “I would love to congratulate BGR India and Zee Media for organising BGR Gaming Awards for recognising some of the key contributors in India’s gaming industry,” he said during the event. Also Read - Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop: Check price, specs, availability

The BGR Gaming Awards 2022 event was divided into two sessions. The first session of the gaming awards focused on ‘Unearthing the new age sport: Gaming and Esports’. It witnessed NODWIN Gaming CEO Sidharth Kedia; Asus India Business Head Dinesh Sharma, JetSynthesys CEO Rajan Navani and popular gamer Naman Mathur also known as Soul Mortal talking about a host of topics from the trends witnessed during the pandemic to the impact that 5G deployment is likely to have on the Indian gaming industry to the factors that have helped in the growth of the gaming industry in India and the future of gaming. The session also included top gaming devices being recognised. You can check the entire list of device winners here.

“We have seen a lot of adoption of PCs in India. Now that laptops are becoming an important part of users’ everyday lives…we are seeing an increase in adoption of laptops and laptop-based games in India,” the Asus executive said while talking about trends in the gaming industry in India.

“Next stage of gaming will be AR and VR. But it will take time just as the internet did as the technology needs to be democratised,” the NODWIN Gaming said about the future of gaming.

The second session focused on ‘The rise of the female emperors: From Entrepreneurs to Professional Gamers’ and it witnessed Zynga’s Director of Design, Poornima Seetharaman, Microgravity co-founder Rahul Bhattacharya and pro-gamer Suhani Shah talking about the rise of women in the gaming industry in India, both on the technical side of things and on the gaming front. The second session also witnessed the top games in the industry being awarded special prizes. You can check the entire list here.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 12:42 PM IST
