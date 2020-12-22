Marvel Comics superheroes the Black Panther and Captian Marvel have garnered a considerable amount of fanfare globally thanks to blockbuster movies with the same moniker. The comic characters are popular among the youth and it’s no surprise that Epic Games has decided to introduce the two as skins in its multiplayer game Fortnite. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India has no permission to start, clarifies Indian government

Apart from the two, you can also get Taskmaster as part of the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack which comes in at $24.99 (roughly Rs 1,850)

We saw this coming

The game's developer had dropped certain hints about the release of the new avatars with the release of the Wakandan Salute emote on 21 December which kind of gave it away. Talk about subtle references.

The salute was the iconic greeting in the movie franchise that really caught up with fans all over the world. The Black Panther was a box-office hit and grossed $1.35 billion.

Wakanda Forever. Complete the new Wakanda Forever Quests and earn the Wakandan Salute Emote for free! pic.twitter.com/NLByKF5TiR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

It was during the last season of Fortnite when a large Black Panther statue appeared on the map as was the theme during that time. Players from across platforms could sift through multiple Black Panther powers to add to their existing abilities. Despite the Marvel theme-based gameplay, players could not find their avatars in the app store.

There’s a possibility that the Black Panther avatar was slotted for a release last season but was postponed after the sad demise of Chadwick Boseman this year, who played the role of the Black Panther in the movie released in August 2018. Marvel is planning to come out with the sequel to the Black Panther movie although no news on who will be cast to play the iconic character.

Other iconic skins added

Fortnite’s last couple of seasons have added a slew of iconic character skins. Just recently, the game added Master Chief from the popular Xbox exclusive game Halo and also introduced the Mandalorian alongside Baby Yoda from the hit Disney Plus series. Not only that, but Fortnite also introduced the god-killing Spartan, Kratos, from the God of War franchise that’s available exclusively on the PlayStation.