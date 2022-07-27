comscore EA could be quietly developing a Black Panther open-world game
News

Black Panther will get an open-world game following the superhero's origin story: Report

Gaming

EA is reportedly working on a Black Panther game that will follow the origin story. The game is codenamed "Project Rainer" and will offer an open-world experience.

Black Panther Game (1)

Marvel recently released the teaser of its next Black Panther movie from phase 5. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the highly anticipated movies from Marvel this year and Black Panther fanatics cannot wait to learn more about what’s there in the store for them. While fans wait for the movie to release in November this year, a new piece of report from a trusted source reveals that EA is working on a Black Panther game. Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

Black Panther game to offer a single-player experience

As per Jeff Grubb (via Giant Bomb), a Black Panther game could be in the works. The game is codenamed “Project Rainer.” It is said to be in the early stage of development and EA could be the publisher of the game. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed: Pre-register to get rewards

The game is reported to be in development under the Seattle studio of EA. Not much is known about the game at the moment, but it is expected to be an open-world game. Also Read - Lord of the Rings mobile game announced: Check details

The game is said to offer a single-player experience and follow the origin story. The story will start after the Black Panther is dead, and will let the player step into the next Black Panther’s character. Although, who will be the Black Panther is yet to be known.

In the past, we have seen games on several other Marvel characters, but Black Panther hasn’t got any full-fledged game. Although Marvel Avengers had Black Panther expansion, it wasn’t all about the superhero. Now, with this open-world game, the Black Panther character is expected to get justice in games.

Unfortunately, EA is yet to confirm the game’s existence as this is just what Grubb revealed and is subject to change as we move forward. Also, the plans for the game might get altered, so at least for now, do not set your expectations too high.

  Published Date: July 27, 2022 1:00 PM IST

