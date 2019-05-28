Black Shark 2 First Impressions: One of the most versatile gaming smartphones yet

A couple of months back we witnessed as Chinese gaming smartphone maker Black Shark launched its newest gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2, in China. And now, the Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has launched the Black Shark 2 as the first smartphone from the company in India. The smartphone has now been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs 49,999. Buyers will be able to choose from color options such as Shadow Black, Frozen Silver and Glory Blue. And like its predecessor, the Black Shark Gaming Phone, the Black Shark 2 stands out in the crowd of similar looking flagship phones.

Black Shark’s newest gaming phone wears its personality in the form of the RGB LED logo on the back, strong lines and sandwiched matte and glossy texture. The phone has a metal body and the company has rotated the dual-camera system on the back to a vertical position from the previous generation. The back of the phone has a rubber texture on the center and the edges. There is a shiny part of the back panel that runs all around the back panel and houses the wording Black Shark on the bottom and. The back panel gives the phone an ergonomic design and makes it easier to grip.

The front panel of the phone seems rather plain with thin bezels on the top and bottom of the 6.39-inch Full HD AMOLED display in a 19.5:9 ratio and non existent ones on the right and left edge. The top bezel houses the sensors, the selfie camera, earpiece and the LED indicator light. On the bottom bezel, is much smaller than the last time as Black Shark is using an in-display fingerprint sensor this time around. On the right hand panel, the phone has the power button and a slider which is called the ‘Black Shark Key’ which is used to turn on the gaming mode which transforms the phone into a dedicated gaming device. While the right panel houses the volume rockers.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and the most pleasant part of it is that it actually has an app drawer unlike most other Chinese smartphones. The phone is snappy when opening apps one after the other, and even during my limited time to test the device at the venue, the phone was able to correctly open one game after the other simultaneously without a hitch. The Black Shark 2 uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno 640 GPU and comes in two variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It comes with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming mode that enhances the gaming experience, and also has a more efficient Direct Touch Liquid Cooling System 3.0. It has been fitted with an X-type Smart Antenna and two side Antennas, which ensure a 360-degree strong connection, regardless of phone orientation. For gamers it comes with a Ludicrous Mode which is similar to the ‘Sports mode’ on cars which boosts the performance of the smartphone for a better gaming experience.

The Xiaomi Black Shark is no slouch in the photography department despite being a performance oriented phone. It features a dual-rear camera setup with 48 megapixel main sensor with f/1.75 lens and a 12 megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. And my very limited tests showed that the rear camera does an excellent job with the details even in low light.

The Black Shark 2 has been launched with the second generation controller which are very similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy Cons, and can be used together as an individual controller or with the phone by snapping them on on each side. The left controller portion comes with a single thumb joystick and direction keys while the right one has a touchpad and YBAX keys. The controller actually makes playing games very convenient, especially battle royales like PUBG Mobile and MOBAs.

The controller works with the phone connected to a television where the Black Shark 2 becomes a console. In terms of accessories the Black Shark 2 also has an option to attach a cooling pad on the rear which looks like it would be effective enough. The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery that will have 18W Quick Charging support, and is set to get 27W charging in the future.

To sum up the first impressions of the Black Shark 2, I would say that the phone is definitely going places with top notch specs and accessories options that hasn’t yet been seen in India. The pricing of the smartphone seems very smart and pits it against the newest OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5 Pro which share similar specs. Stay tuned to BGR India for the full review of the Black Shark 2.