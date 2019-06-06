Black Shark 2 gaming performance: How the smartphone fared while playing PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9 and other games

The newest gaming smartphone to be introduced in India is the Black Shark 2. It comes with top notch specifications, and has been build specifically for gaming. The smartphone is available in India in two variants – 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 12GB RAM+256GB storage. The 6GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999, while the 12GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 49,999.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

I have been using the Black Shark 2 smartphone for the last week and have played games on it extensively. The variant we received comes with a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display tech. It offers support for eye protection mode, image-enhancement mode and 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization. The Black Shark 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The variant we received comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Along with the Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, the handset also offers the latest Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. The gaming device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 tech. The Indian variants of the device will ship with 18W charging option, instead of 27W charging.

The games that I have been playing on it include, PUBG Mobile, FIFA Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Modern Combat 5, and Call of Duty: Mobile which has given a comprehensive idea about how this performs as a gaming smartphone. I have used the Black Shark gaming mode in all cases to maximize the activity of the background apps and increase the performance of the game. This helped in eliminating the distractions as well. I have used only the smartphone and no external accessories that the company has released. All games were played on the highest possible graphics. The dual-firing stereo speakers on the front of the phone is quite the experience when not using the headphones. And the haptic feedback mode and touch-pressure adjuster is quite useful in the different games as well.

Black Shark 2: PUBG Mobile performance

The most important smartphone game in the Play Store right now is PUBG Mobile, which really pushes a smartphone to its limits. PUBG Mobile loading times seem pretty regular and the customization of the settings seem smooth enough. Now the Black Shark 2 does not come with any external touch pads to replace the need for triggers, hence those that are used to triggers can either get the triggers or buy the accessories from Black Shark itself. The FPS holds steady on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok, but only slightly seems to falter on the Vikendi map. Mind you the game was running on the highest graphics settings. The controls seemed smooth in the game and the responses were quick enough. Long sessions of gameplay only heat up the smartphone enough to make it feel warm.

Black Shark 2: FIFA Mobile performance

FIFA Mobile is a rather accurate depiction of the FIFA games out there, and the game ran like a charm on the Black Shark 2. The loading time was negligible, and I didn’t make any customization to the settings of the game. Again touch pads are helpful for those who are used to it. The game was rather smooth, and there was no visible loss of FPS at all that I noticed while playing this game at all. The phone was not as warm playing this compared to PUBG Mobile.

Black Shark 2: Asphalt 9: Legends performance

Asphalt 9: Legends is definitely the most popular racing game in the Play Store right now, and it worked out just fine on the Black Shark 2. The loading time of the game was slightly more that the other games that I run on the phone, but once the loading completed it ran really well. There is no need for touch pads or controllers for this game and it was rather convenient to play. There was no FPS drop with this game as well and the smartphone only warmed up slightly during longer sessions.

Black Shark 2: Modern Combat 5 performance

Modern Combat 5 is a straight up first person shooter which is rather popular right now and it played pretty well on the Black Shark 2. The loading time was negligible, and the game ran as smooth as it could on the phone. But I really missed not having any touch pads on the smartphone to assist with the game, probably more than any of the other games. The FPS help one pretty well and there was no visible drop from the steady 60FPS of the display. But this game produced more heat than the other ones that I tried.

Call of Duty: Mobile performance

Call of Duty: Mobile is the newest gaming phenomenon on Android, and it was a pleasure to play on the Black Shark 2. The game ran as smooth as it could and the graphics were a treat to watch especially with it not dropping below the stipulated 60FPS. This was again one of the games that made me miss not having touchpads on the smartphone itself. The game also heat up the phone to make it as warm when playing PUBG Mobile.