Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Chinese gaming smartphone maker Black Shark has launched its gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2, in India. This is the first smartphone from the company in India, which was initially funded by Xiaomi, and has since gone independent. The device is set to go on sale in India from June 4 via Flipkart. Read on to find out everything about the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone.

Black Shark 2 prices in India

The new Black Shark 2 smartphone is being made available in two variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 39,999, while the top variant with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 49,999. Buyers will be able to choose from color options like Shadow Black, Frozen Silver and Glory Blue.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD AMOLED display in a 19.5:9 ratio with 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display technology. It has a pixel density of 403ppi, and supports eye protection mode and image-enhancement mode and 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization especially for gaming. The Black Shark 2 smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This also happens to be one of the few smartphones to feature a 12GB RAM module.

Along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz octa-core SoC, the Black Shark 2 also features the latest Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology. It comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology that will come with a 27W charging option. But the Indian variants will ship with only 18W charging option for now, and the company has said that they will be bringing the 27W chargers soon.

The heavyweight performance oriented phone is no lightweight when it comes to photography either, it features a dual-rear camera setup with 48 megapixel main sensor with f/1.75 lens and a 12 megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode and an AI camera options and will support 4K video recording at 30FPS. On the front, the Black Shark 2 comes with a 20 megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie camera with 5lens technology. It has dual-nano SIM support and Bluetooth 5.0 for quick wireless interaction.