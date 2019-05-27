Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone to launch in India today: How to watch live stream

We are all set today for the launch of the newest gaming smartphone on the block, the Black Shark 2 which has already been launched in China earlier this year. Black Shark sent out media invites for the India launch event of the Black Shark 2 that will happen in Delhi and will commence at 1:00PM today. For the convenience of the people who are interested in watching the launch event Black Shark will be streaming the whole event live. The event live stream can be watched on the YouTube stream below.

According to previous reports, the smartphone will be made available on Flipkart with the Flipkart Edge program where the e-commerce company will be offering the flagship smartphones from premium brands. This is the first Black Shark device that the Chinese company is bringing to India. If reports are to be believed, the company could also be bringing peripherals like Gamepad 2.0 controller.

Watch live stream here:

Black Shark 2 expected prices in India

The Black Shark 2 was launched in China in multiple variants, but it remains to be seen how many come to India. Prices start at RMB 3,200 (approximately Rs 33,000) for the variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. They go up to RMB 4,200 (approximately Rs 43,000) for the variant with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 is the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company. It sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with TrueView Display technology, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 430 nits brightness. The display also boasts 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization especially for gaming.

The Black Shark 2 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It also boasts Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing, and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology. Also available is up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. The gaming smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology that will come with a 27W charging option.

Despite being a gaming smartphone, it is no slouch when it comes to photography. At the back is a dual-camera setup that consists of a 48 megapixel main sensor with f/1.75 lens, and a 12 megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode and an AI camera options and will support 4K video recording at 30FPS. On the front is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie camera with 5lens technology.