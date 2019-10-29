comscore Black Shark 2 Pro could soon launch in India: Prices, features, review, offer
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone could soon launch in India; gets spotted online
News

Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone could soon launch in India; gets spotted online

Gaming

Black Shark 2 Pro is an iterative upgrade over the Black Shark 2. The latter launched in India last month.

  • Published: October 29, 2019 3:23 PM IST
Black Shark 2 Pro

The Black Shark 2 Pro could soon launch in India. The gaming smartphone from the Chinese company has been spotted on an Indian certification site. As the name suggests, the Black Shark 2 is an iterative upgrade over the Black Shark 2.

The Black Shark 2 Pro has essentially received an approval from the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The listing, spotted by a Twitter user, is an indication of an imminent India launch. The device listing reveals the model number DLT-H0. While there is no official word from the company, the gaming smartphone is likely to launch as early as next month.

As mentioned, the Black Shark 2 Pro is an upgrade over the Black Shark 2, which launched in India back in May. The ‘Pro’ variant initially launched in China back in July. The smartphone’s USP is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ under the hood.

Black Shark 2 Pro prices, specifications, features

In China, prices for the Black Shark 2 Pro start from CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900) and go up to CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 34,900). To add some perspective, the Black Shark 2 launched in India for Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999.

As for specifications, the upcoming Black Shark smartphone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Qualcomm’s chipset pairs with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal memory.

For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C, and A-GPS with GLONASS. On the software front, the device ships with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There is also a game mode, which is called Black Space Dock 4.0.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 29, 2019 3:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

39999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Dual cameras - 48MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report
AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device

News

AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device

Netflix confirms testing variable playback speed option on Android

News

Netflix confirms testing variable playback speed option on Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets slow-motion selfie videos

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets slow-motion selfie videos

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device

Netflix confirms testing variable playback speed option on Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets slow-motion selfie videos

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features

Oppo to launch Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone soon

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features
Flipkart Festive Bonanza Sale: Check out deals on smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Festive Bonanza Sale: Check out deals on smartphones
Black Shark 2 Pro could soon launch in India

Gaming

Black Shark 2 Pro could soon launch in India
Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online
New Mi Band 4 update adds the ability to customize Auto Screen Off Timer via Mi Fit app

Wearables

New Mi Band 4 update adds the ability to customize Auto Screen Off Timer via Mi Fit app

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 डिवाइस 11 साल लंबी बैटरी लाइफ के साथ क्राउडफंडिंग के जरिए उपलब्ध

Black Shark 2 Pro गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हैं खासियत

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किया 50W ThinkPlus 14000mAh पावर बैंक, लैपटॉप को भी करेगा चार्ज

LG W30 Pro स्मार्टफोन 12,490 रुपये कीमत पर सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें सेल ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro को मिली लेटेस्ट MIUI 11 अपडेट, बदलेगा पूरा स्मार्टफोन एक्सपीरिएंस

News

AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device
News
AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device
Netflix confirms testing variable playback speed option on Android

News

Netflix confirms testing variable playback speed option on Android
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets slow-motion selfie videos

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets slow-motion selfie videos
Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features
Oppo to launch Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone soon

News

Oppo to launch Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone soon