The Black Shark 2 Pro could soon launch in India. The gaming smartphone from the Chinese company has been spotted on an Indian certification site. As the name suggests, the Black Shark 2 is an iterative upgrade over the Black Shark 2.

The Black Shark 2 Pro has essentially received an approval from the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The listing, spotted by a Twitter user, is an indication of an imminent India launch. The device listing reveals the model number DLT-H0. While there is no official word from the company, the gaming smartphone is likely to launch as early as next month.

As mentioned, the Black Shark 2 Pro is an upgrade over the Black Shark 2, which launched in India back in May. The ‘Pro’ variant initially launched in China back in July. The smartphone’s USP is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ under the hood.

Black Shark 2 Pro prices, specifications, features

In China, prices for the Black Shark 2 Pro start from CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900) and go up to CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 34,900). To add some perspective, the Black Shark 2 launched in India for Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999.

As for specifications, the upcoming Black Shark smartphone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Qualcomm’s chipset pairs with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal memory.

For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C, and A-GPS with GLONASS. On the software front, the device ships with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There is also a game mode, which is called Black Space Dock 4.0.

