Black Shark 2 Pro launch set for July 30: All you need to know

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is getting a ‘Pro’ variant on July 30. The company has officially revealed the launch date through Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone is expected to come powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The same chipset will first arrive in Asus ROG Phone 2, which is set to launch a week earlier on July 23.

Black Shark is known for its two gaming smartphones and its one of the investor company Xiaomi. The company Black Shark, however, operates separately. The Black Shark 2 Pro is likely to get few more upgrades other than the processor. At present not many details are available.

In May, the Black Shark 2 was launched with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC in India. The smartphone offers a lot of gaming-centric features and more. As for the pricing, the Black Shark 2 comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in India. There is also a top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 49,999.

Black Shark 2: Specifications and features

The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display tech. It offers support for eye protection mode, image-enhancement mode and 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization. The handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Along with the Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, the handset also offers the latest Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. The gaming device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 tech. The Indian variants of the device will ship with 18W charging option, instead of 27W charging.

In the photography department, the Black Shark 2 comes with a dual camera system at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone’s camera app also supports HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode, an AI camera options. One can even shoot 4K videos at 30FPS. On the front, the Black Shark 2 packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture. The device also has dual-nano SIM support, and Bluetooth 5.0 for quick wireless interaction.

