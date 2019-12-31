comscore Black Shark 3 5G spotted ahead of launch: Features, specs | BGR India
News

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website ahead of official launch

Gaming

Black Shark 3 5G is the next gaming-centric smartphone to launch boasting top-end specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

  Published: December 31, 2019 9:45 AM IST
Black Shark 2 Pro

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark launched its flagship gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 Pro, in China earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a price tag of approximately Rs 30,000. Now, it looks like the company is preparing to launch another gaming-centric smartphone. If rumors are to go by, this upcoming device will be the Black Shark 3 5G.

The smartphone was spotted passing China’s MIIT certification website. The listing shows that the smartphone carries a codename ‘Shark KLE-A0’. The listing, spotted by GizChina, however does not reveal any specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It however does state that the upcoming Black Shark smartphone will offer 5G network support.

As the name implies, Black Shark 3 5G will be the successor to the Black Shark 2. The gaming smartphone launched in India back in May this year. Wu Shimin, the founder and CEO of Black Shark, previously revealed that the company plans to launch a 5G device in 2020. The prototype 5G smartphone is already in the works, and is likely to launch in the first half of next year.

Black Shark 2 Review: Pure basic gaming experience

Also Read

Black Shark 2 Review: Pure basic gaming experience

There is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3 5G. But it will undoubtedly come with specs that are an upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with a taller aspect ratio of 20:9. There is also likely to be support for 240Hz screen refresh rate.

The Black Shark 3 5G is also likely to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM. Unlike the Black Shark 2 Pro, the upcoming device is likely to boast a triple-rear camera setup. It could pack a larger battery, and run the latest Android 10 OS.

  Published Date: December 31, 2019 9:45 AM IST

