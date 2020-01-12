comscore Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone may feature 16GB RAM
Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone may feature 16GB RAM, a first in the world

Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone was earlier spotted passing China’s MIIT certification website.

  Published: January 12, 2020 1:40 PM IST
Black Shark 2 Front

Chinese gaming smartphone company Black Shark launched its flagship gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 Pro, in China last year. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a price tag of approximately Rs 30,000. And now rumors are rife that the company is preparing to launch successor to the previous gaming smartphone. If rumors are to go by, this upcoming device will be the Black Shark 3 5G.

The smartphone was earlier spotted passing China’s MIIT certification website. The listing shows that the smartphone carries a codename ‘Shark KLE-A0’. The listing, spotted by GizChina, however does not reveal any specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It however does state that the upcoming Black Shark smartphone will offer 5G network support. And now, new rumors suggest that it might be the first smartphone to feature 16GB RAM. That would make it the smartphone to offer the highest RAM yet.

Black Shark 2 Review: Pure basic gaming experience

Black Shark 2 Review: Pure basic gaming experience

As the name implies, Black Shark 3 5G will be the successor to the Black Shark 2 Pro. The gaming smartphone launched in India back in May this year. Wu Shimin, the founder and CEO of Black Shark, previously revealed that the company plans to launch a 5G device in 2020. The prototype 5G smartphone is already in the works, and is likely to launch in the first half of next year.

There is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3 5G. But it will undoubtedly come with specs that are an upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with a taller aspect ratio of 20:9. There is also likely to be support for 240Hz screen refresh rate.

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website ahead of official launch

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website ahead of official launch

The Black Shark 3 5G is also likely to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM. Unlike the Black Shark 2 Pro, the upcoming device is likely to boast a triple-rear camera setup. It could pack a larger battery, and run the latest Android 10 OS.

  Published Date: January 12, 2020 1:40 PM IST

