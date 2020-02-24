comscore Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone set to launch on March 3
Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone set to launch on March 3

If rumors are to go by, this upcoming device will be the Black Shark 3 with 5G capability.

  Published: February 24, 2020 7:29 PM IST
Black Shark 3 event poster

Chinese smartphone company Black Shark launched its flagship gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 Pro, in China last year. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a price tag of approximately Rs 30,000. Now, it looks like the company is preparing to launch another gaming-centric smartphone. If rumors are to go by, this upcoming device will be the Black Shark 3 with 5G capability.

The smartphone was spotted passing China’s MIIT certification website earlier. And now the launch event of the company has been set for March 3 according to a leaked poster. The smartphone will be named Black Shark 3 and a certification website sighting was also shared. The listing shows that the smartphone carries a codename ‘Shark KLE-A0’. The listing, spotted by GizChina, however does not reveal any specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It however does state that the upcoming Black Shark smartphone will offer 5G network support.

Black Shark is apparently collaborating with Tencent and the smartphone would be known as Tencent Black Shark 3. Wu Shimin, the founder and CEO of Black Shark, previously revealed that the company plans to launch a 5G device in 2020. The prototype 5G smartphone is already in the works, and is likely to launch in the first half of next year.

There is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3. But it will undoubtedly come with specs that are an upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with a taller aspect ratio of 20:9. There is also likely to be support for 240Hz screen refresh rate.

The Black Shark 3 is also likely to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM. Unlike the Black Shark 2 Pro, the upcoming device is likely to boast a triple-rear camera setup. It could pack a larger battery, and run the latest Android 10 OS.

  Published Date: February 24, 2020 7:29 PM IST

