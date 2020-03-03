Black Shark 3 Pro to come with voice controls for PUBG

There’s a new Black Shark smartphone set to release on March 3. And a new video released by the company has teased a new feature where users will be able to play PUBG on the upcoming Black Shark 3. The company has released the video on Weibo which demonstrates this new feature and what it can really do. We have seen various specs of the device leaked in multiple reports. One of the more recent ones showed that the smartphone would feature physical trigger buttons. This would mean Black Shark might not be introducing gamepads for the upcoming smartphone.

The video posted on voice control shows a severely injured person who is immobile playing PUBG. The smartphone is hanging in front of them and they are controlling the play with their voice. This would be a first for any smartphone and the game as well. The upcoming Black Shark 3 Pro smartphone with model number MBU-A0 has also been certified by the Geekbench website. As per the listing, the device could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with an octa-core CPU. The processor seems to be clocked at 1.80GHz. However, it is unclear if the phone certified is either the Black Shark 3 or 3 Pro model.

In addition, the listing also indicates 8GB of RAM along with Android 10 OS out of the box. Talking about the scores, the Black Shark 3 Pro seems to have scored 901 points in the single-core test, while it scored 3015 points in the multi-core test. These scores indicate a flagship-level smartphone with competent gaming capabilities.

Black Shark 3/3 Pro Expected Specifications

If previous rumors are to go by, the upcoming Black Shark device will come with 5G capability. The company is also collaborating with Tencent, and the smartphone is likely to be known as Tencent Black Shark 3. Wu Shimin, the founder, and CEO of Black Shark, previously revealed that the company plans to launch a 5G device in 2020.

There is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3. However, it will likely come with the specifications upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with support for a 240Hz screen refresh rate screen. At the moment, it is unknown if the company is planning to launch the device in India.