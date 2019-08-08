Black Shark Rookie Kit launched in India at Rs 2

Chinese gaming smartphone company Black Shark has launched the Rookie Kit accessories. It recently launched Black Shark 2 Pro which offers a next-gen Liquid Cooling system, a TrueView display with high refresh rate, massive RAM and more. It is the world’s second phone after ASUS ROG Phone 2 to offer Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC – Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Black Shark announced the Rookie Kit shortly after the launch of Black Shark 2, and it is finally available in India. The Rookie Kit consists of the Black Shark Gamepad 2.0 Holder and the Gamepad (Left Side). These individually cost Rs 499 for the holder and Rs 2,999 for the gamepad. These come as a bundle as well, called the Rookie Kit which costs Rs 3,498. But existing Black Shark 2 users can visit the ‘My reward’ section on Flipkart to avail the offer to buy the Rookie Kit Gamepad for just Rs 2. The Offer benefit can be redeemed only on one order during the redemption period which is between September 15 to October 15, 2019.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro price

The Black Shark 2 Pro price in China starts from RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900). This is the price for the base 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. There is also a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Customers can purchase this for RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 34,900). The latest gaming phone will go on sale in China starting from August 2. Additionally, the Chinese company has also unveiled new gaming headsets, which includes an in-ear type and over-the-ear headphones. The Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone is expected to launch in India soon.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display. The panel operates at 1080×2340 pixels resolution. Black Shark’s latest phone also offers support for DC Dimming and 240Hz screen. It is powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which offers a maximum clock speed of 2.96GHz. This is slightly higher than the 2.84GHz of the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The company says that the device has scored 500,610 on AnTuTu, which is the highest in the world. The smartphone comes with a 12GB RAM option. Black Shark is offering the Black Shark 2 Pro in two storage variants, including 128GB and 256GB. On the software front, the device will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There is also a game mode, which is called Black Space Dock 4.0.

The newly launched Black Shark 2 Pro packs two cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. On the connectivity front, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The gaming device is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 tech.

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro Price 39999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch -1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 12GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP Dual – 48MP + 13MP Front Camera 10MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh