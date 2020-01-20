comscore Black Shark to partner with Tencent for new gaming phone | BGR India
Black Shark to team up with Tencent for its next gaming phone; likely the Black Shark 3

Tencent will likely help the brand create the Black Shark 3, the company's next expected gaming phone.

  Published: January 20, 2020 6:59 PM IST
Black Shark 2nd gen

Image credit: Weibo

Xiaomi’s Black Shark recently announced its partnership with Tencent Gaming. The brand that makes dedicated gaming smartphones announced that they will aim to provide its customers with more diverse gaming experience. We earlier saw Tencent join hands with Asus to help make the Asus ROG Phone II. Now, Xiaomi’s dedicated gaming line will be apparently following the same footsteps.

The brand’s last gaming phone was the Black Shark 2 Pro that it launched in back in July 2019. The upcoming Black Shark 3 is expected to launch in the next few months. Tencent will be likely partnering with Black Shark for this very device. We may even see a Tencent-customised elite version of the device as we saw with the Asus ROG Phone II.

Black Shark 3 – What we know so far

A few days ago, we even saw a Black Shark device surface on the web. This device featured a 120Hz refresh rate display and options to switch between 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz. There were even options to switch between QHD, 2K or 1080p resolutions. Moreover, Xiaomi is expected to integrate dynamic resolution and refresh rates. This will enable the phone to intelligently switch between resolutions to save battery life.

The new device will also be featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The phone will feature 16GB RAM and could come with a bunch of improved cooling mechanisms. Moreover, 5G support is also expected on the phone. The phone will also feature a bigger and better battery life.

While not a lot more is known about the Black Shark 3 right now, more and more details could start coming up soon. Gaming devices have seen a growing popularity in the last couple of years. Popular brands like Xiaomi and Asus have branched off their gaming-focused sub-brands. Even Lenovo is set to make dedicated gaming smartphones via its Legion gaming line. Strong players like ROG, Black Shark and Razer will try their best to maintain their foothold in the industry.

