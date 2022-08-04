comscore Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Blizzard Cancels World Of Warcraft Mobile Game Report
News

Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game: Report

Gaming

Blizzard has cancelled its much-anticipated mobile game World of Warcraft over disagreement with its Chinese partner, NetEase.

World of Warcraft

Image: Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment is gradually branching out into mobile game and one of gaming titles it was bringing to smartphones is World of Warcraft. Now, a new report says that the gaming company has cancelled its World of Warcraft mobile game. Also Read - Microsoft brings Outlook to budget Android smartphones with Outlook Lite app

According to a report by Bloomberg, Activision Blizzard has torpedoed the mobile game that it was developing in partnership with its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase, after spending nearly three years on the development of the game. The report also says that two companies disagreed over the terms of the financing of the deal, which ultimately sank the partnership and lead to game being cancelled completely. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

Post the game being cancelled, NetEase has disbanded a team of over 100 developers that were creating content for the World of Warcraft mobile game. Some of the developers have been offered internal transfers and moved to other projects. Also Read - How to set a reminder in Microsoft Outlook

The two companies have worked over a number of projects in the past. They co-developed Diablo Immortal and the partnership also enabled Blizzard to bring games such as World of Warcraft and Hearthstone to China.

Notably, the cancellation of the game that was codenamed Neptune comes at a time when the gaming company is making an increased pushed in mobile gaming market. The company has already announced Warcraft Arclight Rumble and in June this year, it released Diablo Immortal. Apart from this, Activision Blizzard, earlier this year, also announced that it was bringing its hit battle royale title — ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ — to smartphones.

“We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come,” the company said in a statement at the time.

“From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we’re looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans,” it had added.

The game is being developed in association with Tencent-owned TiMi Studios.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 6:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10T First Look: Do we have a winner?
Photo Gallery
OnePlus 10T First Look: Do we have a winner?
Goodbye Uber, Ola? Delhi planning new premium app-based bus service

automobile

Goodbye Uber, Ola? Delhi planning new premium app-based bus service

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and More

Deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and More

Smartphone users in India are spending up to five hours daily on apps

Apps

Smartphone users in India are spending up to five hours daily on apps

5G smartphone shipments grew 163 percent in India, Samsung leads

Mobiles

5G smartphone shipments grew 163 percent in India, Samsung leads

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched

Goodbye Uber, Ola? Delhi planning new premium app-based bus service

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and More

Smartphone users in India are spending up to five hours daily on apps

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999