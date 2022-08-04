Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game

Blizzard Entertainment is gradually branching out into mobile game and one of gaming titles it was bringing to smartphones is World of Warcraft. Now, a new report says that the gaming company has cancelled its World of Warcraft mobile game. Also Read - Microsoft brings Outlook to budget Android smartphones with Outlook Lite app

According to a report by Bloomberg, Activision Blizzard has torpedoed the mobile game that it was developing in partnership with its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase, after spending nearly three years on the development of the game. The report also says that two companies disagreed over the terms of the financing of the deal, which ultimately sank the partnership and lead to game being cancelled completely.

Post the game being cancelled, NetEase has disbanded a team of over 100 developers that were creating content for the World of Warcraft mobile game. Some of the developers have been offered internal transfers and moved to other projects.

The two companies have worked over a number of projects in the past. They co-developed Diablo Immortal and the partnership also enabled Blizzard to bring games such as World of Warcraft and Hearthstone to China.

Notably, the cancellation of the game that was codenamed Neptune comes at a time when the gaming company is making an increased pushed in mobile gaming market. The company has already announced Warcraft Arclight Rumble and in June this year, it released Diablo Immortal. Apart from this, Activision Blizzard, earlier this year, also announced that it was bringing its hit battle royale title — ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ — to smartphones.

“We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come,” the company said in a statement at the time.

“From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we’re looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans,” it had added.

The game is being developed in association with Tencent-owned TiMi Studios.