Blizzard Posts New Video Of Warcraft Mobile Game Watch Here

Blizzard's upcoming Warcraft game has been teased by the studio in an all new video. The game will be launching later this year but it has been already listed on the Google Play Store and interested gamers can pre-register on it.

In the new Warcraft Arclight Rumble teaser video, we don't get any gameplay footage. Instead, the video is a cinematic clip showing off various characters that will be positioned in the game. The mobile game is an action strategy game where players can either choose to play in a single-player campaign or compete head-to-head in PvP (Player vs Player) battles.

Once you complete a battle, you'll gain experience and level up your Minis. By leveling up you'll be able to unlock the ability to use talents. Additionally, players can play in multiple modes that include Conquest, Dungeons, Raids, Co-Op and PvP. One can also re-play maps with new combinations of Leaders and Minis for additional rewards.

Users will be able to control an army of Minis to defeat bosses and characters from the Warcraft universe. You will get an option to play with five families which include Alliance, Horde, Beast, Undead and Blackrock.

Additionally, you will be able to play with heroes like Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream, and more.

Players will be able to collect over 60 Warcraft Minis and characters and also get multiple units and characters from across Azeroth.

Announcing the game on Twitter, Blizzard said that the game will be made available with over 70 maps and over 60 collectible characters.

Introducing Warcraft Arclight Rumble. A new fast-paced mobile strategy game set in the Warcraft Universe. Pre-register now: https://t.co/GmS8f7fPA3#WarcraftRumble pic.twitter.com/ntYjuBz2kc — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) May 3, 2022

The game is already available on the application stores and interested players can pre-register for it. By clicking on pre-register, you’ll be giving out the consent to download the game as soon as it is available.