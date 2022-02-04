comscore Warcraft is finally making an entry in the mobile gaming world
Warcraft is finally coming to mobile devices, Blizzard reveals launch plans

Blizzard announced that in 2021, World of Warcraft delivered its strongest engagement and net bookings in a decade

The Warcraft franchise needs no introduction. The games under this title are a must-have for hardcore gamers. The creator of the Warcraft franchise, Blizzard is finally planning to take the game to mobile devices. The company had already announced that they are working on a mobile version of the popular title. Also Read - Blizzard head reveals how he plans to win back players trust

In the latest fourth-quarter and 2021 financial results, Blizzard has announced that it is planning to introduce loads of new content for the Warcraft franchise in the year 2022. The new experiences will be rolled out to World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. However, the big announcement here is that Warcraft is planning to get all-new mobile content. Also Read - Soon after Microsoft Activision deal announcement, US govt states it is overhauling merger guidelines

In the report, the studio said, “Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.” Also Read - Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

The studio announced that within the Warcraft franchise, fourth-quarter World of Warcraft reach and engagement continued to gain prominence. The studio announced that in 2021, World of Warcraft delivered its strongest engagement and net bookings in a decade. Hearthstone’s fourth-quarter net bookings grew year-over-year, driven by a steady cadence of new content.

The Diablo franchise of the company is also showing growth after the September release. Diablo II: Resurrected sold more units from its September release until the year-end than any other Activision Blizzard remaster over an equivalent period. On the mobile front, Diablo Immortal concluded its public testing.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 2:06 PM IST

Best Sellers