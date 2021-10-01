comscore BlueStacks X cloud gaming service lets you play Android games in browser for free
BlueStacks has been launched on Friday. It is the largest ever Android gaming platform for PCs. Released earlier today, BlueStacks X (beta) is the world's first cloud-based game streaming service for mobile games. 

  Published: October 1, 2021 4:19 PM IST
BlueStacks has been launched on Friday. It is the largest ever Android gaming platform for PCs. Released earlier today, BlueStacks X (beta) is the world’s first cloud-based game streaming service for mobile games. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

BlueStacks X is available on Windows 10 and 11, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook and Raspberry Pi. It is the only cloud gaming service on the market that offers free game streaming for mobile games across platforms and devices. It can be used by BlueStacks App Player users. Also Read - Phones launched in India this week: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and more

“BlueStacks App Player recently crossed 1 billion lifetime downloads. BlueStacks X is a natural next step for us. Hybrid cloud is a big technological breakthrough which makes it economically viable to launch the service,” Rosen Sharma, CEO, BlueStacks Inc, said in a statement. Also Read - BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more

BlueStacks X (beta) is powered by hybrid cloud technology, built in partnership with now.gg, BlueStacks’ sister company.

Hybrid cloud enables the cloud to offload parts of compute and graphics rendering to the endpoints, dramatically reducing the cloud costs and enabling users to enjoy a free service.

This can be achieved both with using a native client and browsers capable of native graphics rendering. This technology works transparently and does not require any integration from game developers, the company said.

BlueStacks X can be accessed via the mobile browser on iOS, Android, Windows 11, Mac, Chromebooks and even some smart TVs. The BlueStacks X native client is available on Windows 11, Windows 10 and older versions of Windows.

BlueStacks X (beta) already has over 200 games, and several new games are being added every week. The service has a great collection of RPG and Strategy games with other genres being added over time.

(With inputs from IANS)

