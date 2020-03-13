comscore Bombay High Court asks Medical Council if games like PUBG children
Bombay High Court asks Medical Council if games like PUBG children

The PIL in Bombay High Court was filed by a 12-year-old Ahad Nizam to ban PUBG.

  Published: March 13, 2020 10:16 AM IST
The Bombay High Court has been hearing a case about the effects of games like PUBG on children. The PIL was filed by a 12-year-old Ahad Nizam to ban the game. It is being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin Borkar who was informed by his father, advocate Tanvir, that the game has 250 million downloads. The PIL also mentions that children are exposed to 16 such games.

Government pleader Poornima Kantharia mentioned that PUBG is not allowed to be played by any school in the state. “At home, he should have parental control on his own child,” she added. As for advocate Rui Rodrigues who was speaking for the ministry of electronics and information technology, said the petitioner has rushed to Bombay High Court without following the procedure for grievance redressal under the I-T Act, 2000. “You may have the procedure but if there are 15-16 such games that have unwanted and unwarranted influence on children, does the government of India have material to show that playing these games has an adverse effect on a child?” the ACJ asked.

Nizam on his part has submitted that there are internet de-addiction institutes in cities such as London. And that MCI should respond to the PIL to which the judges agree as well. Two law students and PUBG players from Nagpur have filed an intervention plea through advocate Sushil Gaglani. They argue that a ban will infringe upon the fundamental right to play video games.

Tencent Games to hold PUBG Mobile Pro League online due to coronavirus

Tencent Games to hold PUBG Mobile Pro League online due to coronavirus

But, to lay to rest any concerns that parents might have, studies have found that video games don’t have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University where the researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 10:16 AM IST

