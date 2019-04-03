comscore
Borderlands 3 release date may have been accidentally revealed by the company

The Borderlands 3 trailer released last week.

  • Published: April 3, 2019 8:41 AM IST
Borderlands has been one of the more popular titles on the Steam platform from Valve. And the developers recently announced the third version of the game, Borderlands 3 at PAX East, with more details scheduled for April 3. And it seems that the details that were supposed to come out later have dropped early, which can only be called an accident. The social media post mentioning the date of the release of the game seems to have been published prematurely to everyone’s surprise.

According to a tweet that was posted from the official Borderlands account, the game is set to release on September 13, and it will be coming with a Gold Weapon Skins Pack for all that pre-order the game. The tweet has now been deleted, but we can what it said from the screengrab. It read, “Mayham is coming September 13. Pre-order now for the Gold Weapon Pack!” Besides this there was also a video posted which happened to mention the Gold Weapons Skin pack and it also showed the Epic Store logo.

Having said that, the tweet was made live on April 1, so it might all be an elaborate joke. But it does make the September 13 release date and exclusivity to the Epic Store a possibility. Besides this the publishers have been hinting that the release of the game might happen during this financial year and even calling 2019 ‘the year of borderland’. The trailer of the game was dropped last week and fans took it positively enough but dud question the intensity.

