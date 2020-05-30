comscore Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is free on Epic Games Store now
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is free on Epic Games Store this week

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a compilation of first-person shooter video games developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games.

  • Published: May 30, 2020 12:29 PM IST
The newest game to become free on the Epic Games Store is the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a compilation of first-person shooter video games. It has been developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. Though this isn’t as big a deal as the release of GTA V for free, but it still is significant. The release of this game also confirms the list of the games that were set to be available for free. The game will be available for free until June 4. Also Read - OnePlus 7T, 7 and 7 Pro update brings Dolby Atmos support, 960fps video, Epic Games Store and more

The Borderlands: The Handsome Collection has a price of $38.99. This collection includes Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The game has been described as, “Shoot and loot as you explore the mayhem-filled world of Pandora in BORDERLANDS 2 and the lunar madness of BORDERLANDS: THE PRE-SEQUEL in BORDERLANDS: THE HANDSOME COLLECTION.” Epic Games Store is currently having a Mega Sale which has the BORDERLANDS games available for $30, hence the game being available for free is just another step of this. Also Read - OnePlus announces partnership with Epic Games for an enhanced Fortnite experience

Besides this, those that had bought the game for free during the sale period now have the chance to get a refund. This is part of a new initiative from Epic Games Store where it refunds people who recently bought a game that went for sale. Also Read - Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

The previous week saw Epic Games Store offer Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Speaking about the previous games that were made available on Epic Game Store for free, nothing beats the hype of GTA V. The introduction of the free game was accidentally posted by the Epic Games Store Twitter handle. The interest in the deal had overwhelmed Epic Games Store servers. It took down, not only Epic Games Store servers, but subsequently Rockstar Games servers as well. The other games we have seen go free previously include Just Cause 4, World War Z, and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.

  • Published Date: May 30, 2020 12:29 PM IST



